ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

7-8-5-4, SB:

(seven, eight, five, four; SB: zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 04-06-07-12-13-14-21-31-33-37-41-43-47-48-51-54-56-61-64-72, BE: 7. (four, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-two; BE: seven)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: three, nineteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-five) (three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. 02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3. (two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Spurgeon scores twice, Wild beat Caps to win 3rd straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made the save of the game by seeing the puck out of the corner of his eye just before it went into the net. His Minnesota teammates scored three goals by making sure Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren couldn’t see the puck at all. Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Wild beat the Capitals 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. All three came with a big forward setting a screen in front of Lindgren:...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Associated Press

Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy