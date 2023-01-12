Read full article on original website
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Jeff Beck Dead at 78
Guitar virtuoso and English rock titan Jeff Beck has died at age 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement from the guitarist’s publicity firm reads. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.
Revisiting Jeff Beck’s Final Concert
On Nov. 12, 2022 Jeff Beck took the stage in Reno, Nev. for what would turn out to be the final concert of his illustrious career. The performance was the guitar great’s last tour date alongside actor-turned-rocker Johnny Depp. The two men became friends in 2016, later becoming collaborators. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck explained, calling the Hollywood star a "kindred spirit."
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
Jeff Beck Dies: Rockers React
The death of Jeff Beck has sent shockwaves through the rock world. The 78-year-old guitarist’s death was confirmed by a statement shared by his publicist and on his official social media accounts. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news...
How Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart Reconnected on ‘People Get Ready’
Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart played together in a band for roughly two years in the late '60s, enjoying two Top 20 albums and several tours as part of the Jeff Beck Group. But like a great many high-profile bands, success on the outside didn't always translate to the inside. Riddled with disagreement among band members (which also included future Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood), the Jeff Beck Group split up in 1969.
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
Peter Frampton to Record Live TV Concert
Peter Frampton has announced a return to the stage for a TV special, two months after he completed his farewell tour. The show takes place on Jan. 22 at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. Described as a stand-alone “special broadcast presentation” for Sky Arts, it’s a free performance that sold out soon after its announcement.
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
John Fogerty Finally Gains Control of CCR’s Publishing Rights
John Fogerty has finally gained worldwide control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights, putting to bed one of the longest, nastiest battles in music industry history. Fogerty’s legal woes began nearly 60 years ago when CCR signed to Fantasy Records, which film producer and record company executive Saul Zaentz...
How AC/DC Hit the Mark With ‘Heatseeker’
Like a missile locked on target, AC/DC's "Heatseeker" was a hot moment during an otherwise cool period. Although their albums were still going platinum, the quintet's 1983-88 stretch was considered fallow, both commercially and artistically. After opening the decade with the one-two punch of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC entered retread mode on subsequent records like 1983's Flick of the Switch and 1985's Fly on the Wall, with the monotony only broken up by a few standout songs, ambitious tours and the intriguing Who Made Who soundtrack album for the 1986 Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.
25 Years Ago: ‘Half-Baked’ Almost Destroys Dave Chappelle’s Career
Where you stand on Half-Baked probably depends on where you stand on two other things: Dave Chappelle's comedy stylings and stoner comedies in general. If you're a fan of both, then Half-Baked is or should be a rippin' classic; If you're lukewarm on either, then you're probably tempted to write off the movie as ridiculous, underproduced and full of childish gags.
U2 Announces ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album
U2 has officially announced Songs of Surrender, a new album featuring reinterpretations of 40 classic songs from their catalog. Songs of Surrender arrives on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. You can see the track listing below, along with a lyric video for the song "Pride (In the Name of Love)."
Listen to Eddie Van Halen Performing With Cheech Marin in 1985
Rare audio of Eddie Van Halen performing with comedian Cheech Marin at a charity gig in 1985 has recently surfaced online. The concert took place at Pepperdine University’s Firehouse Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif. The event was a fundraiser for the Malibu Emergency Room, known as M.E.R. Van Halen’s then-wife,...
Ian Anderson’s Big Regret Over Frank Zappa
Jethro Tull leader Ian Anderson said one of his biggest regrets was failing to connect with Frank Zappa in 1993. The American icon was dying, and the British prog veteran was one of a group of people asked to make contact. But in a recent interview with Classic Rock, Anderson revealed how he missed the opportunity of a conversation between the two.
How Jerry Cantrell Entered Uncharted Territory With ‘Cut You In’
Despite never officially disbanding, Alice in Chains had become essentially inactive by the end of the '90s, due largely to Layne Staley's debilitating heroin addiction. Still, the grunge titans' specter loomed over guitarist Jerry Cantrell when he released "Cut You In," the lead single from his debut solo album, Boggy Depot, in January 1998.
Bruce Gowers, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video Director, Dead at 82
Bruce Gowers, the award-winning director behind a long list of music videos, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has died at the age of 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director’s passing was confirmed by his family. Gowers death was reportedly due to complications from an acute respiratory infection.
Kenny Loggins Soundtracks ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Beer Ad
Kenny Loggins' "I'm Alright" is used as the soundtrack for some new Caddyshack-inspired Super Bowl ads. One clip recreates the famous scene from the film where groundskeeper Carl Spackler - played by Bill Murray in the 1980 movie and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the new ad - gives a play-by-play of his golf swing. "The crowd is deadly silent," Romo says. "Young Cinderella story happening right in front of our eyes. Former quarterback about to become tournament champion."
