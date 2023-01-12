Like a missile locked on target, AC/DC's "Heatseeker" was a hot moment during an otherwise cool period. Although their albums were still going platinum, the quintet's 1983-88 stretch was considered fallow, both commercially and artistically. After opening the decade with the one-two punch of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC entered retread mode on subsequent records like 1983's Flick of the Switch and 1985's Fly on the Wall, with the monotony only broken up by a few standout songs, ambitious tours and the intriguing Who Made Who soundtrack album for the 1986 Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.

