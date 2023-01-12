Read full article on original website
Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup
AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup. This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.
Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Kids of all ages will be letting it go and not talking about Bruno when Disney On Ice hits the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in April. This year, Disney On Ice will feature the magical adventures of two popular Disney films "Frozen" and "Encanto." Families will have a chance to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live.
Austin firefighters respond to fire on deck of Shoal Creek Saloon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Shoal Creek Saloon experienced a fire inside the building Tuesday morning but still plans to be open for normal business hours. According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were on the scene of a structure fire located at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. The fire originated on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck. AFD firefighters were able to "knock down" the deck fire before it spread to the inside of the building.
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Friday the 13th, a vintage scavenger hunt and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From spooky "holiday" celebrations to a paranormal circus, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned
AUSTIN, Texas — For months we've reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help and some Austin residents are upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Murder affidavit provides more details on Tuesday morning north Austin homicide
According to an affidavit, a 911 caller said her ex-boyfriend called her saying he shot someone, and he suspected they were dead.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing man last seen in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a missing 80-year-old man last seen in South Austin on Sunday afternoon. John Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and there were concerns for his health and safety. He was last seen around 12 p.m. at 110 E....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
Christian Dior Couture planning 6,300-square-foot store at The Domain, document shows
AUSTIN, Texas — It appears that Christian Dior Couture is planning to open a store at The Domain. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the designer brand plans to open a 6,300-square-foot store at 11600 Century Oaks Terrace, Ste. A01A. The filing,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
