KVUE

Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup

AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup. This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.
Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Kids of all ages will be letting it go and not talking about Bruno when Disney On Ice hits the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in April. This year, Disney On Ice will feature the magical adventures of two popular Disney films "Frozen" and "Encanto." Families will have a chance to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live.
Austin firefighters respond to fire on deck of Shoal Creek Saloon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Shoal Creek Saloon experienced a fire inside the building Tuesday morning but still plans to be open for normal business hours. According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were on the scene of a structure fire located at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. The fire originated on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck. AFD firefighters were able to "knock down" the deck fire before it spread to the inside of the building.
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
