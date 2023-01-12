Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 11, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Broken down semi blocking US 395 and 7th Ave. in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A broken down semi is blocking southbound US 395 and 7th Avenue in Kennewick. It happened after 9 a.m. as the semi hauling lumber was turning from 7th Avenue onto US 395. At this time, both lanes of traffic going southbound are blocked due to the broken down semi. It is unknown when the roadway will be...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where...
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
KREM
Coeur d'Alene community reacts to passing of David Matheson
Matheson was a key leader and council member for the Couer d'Alene Tribe. The CDA community is now remembering him for his passion and kind heart.
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
Zoom Diallo's Gonzaga visit: Top player in Washington soaks in atmosphere at McCarthey Athletic Center
SPOKANE - It was a good night to have the best high school player in the state of Washington in town. Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Curtis High School and the No. 1 ranked class of 2024 boys basketball prospect in Washington, was in attendance on an official visit for Gonzaga’s dominant ...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
