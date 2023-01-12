ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where...
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington

When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
WILBUR, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance

PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy