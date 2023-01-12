ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak

I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
NEW YORK STATE
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks

How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York

A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
NEW YORK STATE
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York

Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
ROME, NY
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

