It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
One Of America’s Favorite Rock Bands Is Coming To Upstate New York
One of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time is coming to Upstate New York. Chicago is coming on Saturday April 22nd at 8PM. Tickets go on sale at 10:00AM on Thursday January 19th for Turning Stone Rewards Members and Friday January 20th for the general sale. You'll...
DEC Urging Coastal New Yorkers to Steer Clear of “Distressed” Marine Life
You think it's easy living in the water 24/7? Think again. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning coastal New Yorkers to avoid interfering with any "distressed" animals that may find their way onto beaches or shores. This includes whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals. In a press...
600,000 ‘Mega Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak
I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Start 2023 Off By Becoming A Millionaire Here In New York State
Let's be honest- Start 2023 off carefree with money. By all the eggs you want. Become a millionaire when you buy some of these 59 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand prize winning...
School in Upstate NY Shocked by a Movie Star ‘Mystery Reader’ !
Inviting a "mystery reader" into a school can be a lot of fun; it breaks up the day and gives teachers and students something to look forward to. Sometimes the guest is a local celebrity, a doctor, maybe a first responder, an athlete, or perhaps even a parent - all great choices, btw! But sometimes, this happens...
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks
How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York
A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Shocking Amount of Money New York Smokers Are Paying Every Year
If you're a smoker in New York, you're going to be shocked at the amount of money you spend every year. Smoking cigarettes isn't just bad for your health, it's not good for the bank account either. Smoking Health Risks. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and causes...
