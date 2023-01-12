ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomb, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Breathtaking Views of Lake George! $5.5 Mil 3-Story Mansion w/ Floor to Ceiling Windows

This three-story mansion is a 7100 sq ft custom home on Lake George. There are granite floors throughout along with 7 bedrooms all with views of Lake George. Gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows from all rooms allow for breathtaking views of Lake George. There are over 100 feet of direct lakefront complete with a sandy beach. There is a custom stone patio, propane firepit, boathouse, and deck. Check it out!
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy