Tri-City Medical Center, which is based in Oceanside, Calif., and serves Carlsbad and Vista, chose Medline as its primary supplier in a deal worth $30 million. Medline's yearslong contract with the 386-bed hospital will include placing some of its workers in Tri-City to help with medical inventory, according to a Jan. 17 news release from Medline.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO