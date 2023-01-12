(KNSI) — A woman is being held at the Kandiyohi County jail after she allegedly tried setting several fires downtown Willmar on Saturday. Police say just before 8:30 that morning; an officer saw what they believed to be an attempt to start a fire in the doorway of the Willmar Fire Department. Additional officers checked the area and found numerous similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland health clinic, the CentraCare Main Clinic, the Kandiyohi County Courthouse, the City of Willmar and a dentist’s office. They say flammable liquids and other items were used, but none of the attempts were successful.

