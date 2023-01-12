Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Woman Arrested After Attempting to Start Several Fires
(KNSI) — A woman is being held at the Kandiyohi County jail after she allegedly tried setting several fires downtown Willmar on Saturday. Police say just before 8:30 that morning; an officer saw what they believed to be an attempt to start a fire in the doorway of the Willmar Fire Department. Additional officers checked the area and found numerous similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland health clinic, the CentraCare Main Clinic, the Kandiyohi County Courthouse, the City of Willmar and a dentist’s office. They say flammable liquids and other items were used, but none of the attempts were successful.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff Warning Teens About Online Scams Targeting Them
(KNSI) – Law enforcement is warning teens to be on the lookout for scams targeting them. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says many people think of senior citizens as the victims of online scams because they aren’t as familiar with the technology. “When they’re targeting teens, on the other hand, they’re counting on that familiarity with technology. Teens are so accustomed to being online and having their interactions online, banking online, and buying things online. That comfort creates a situation where they’re a little bit too comfortable with doing that.”
knsiradio.com
Two Waite Park Businesses Petitioning to Relocate
(KNSI) – Two existing Waite Park businesses are hoping to open new locations soon within the city. Banfield Pet Hospital could soon get the okay for a standalone facility. The issue was expected to come before the city council on January 3rd, but weather canceled the session. Instead, it is set for debate this Wednesday. The veterinary clinic is currently located inside PetsMart.
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After a Monday Night Shooting in Monticello
(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot in Monticello Monday night. According to police, at about 8:30, they were called to the Montissippi Park compost site for a shooting. They found Jade Nickels of Monticello on the road near the facility’s entrance. He had been shot multiple times and had also been assaulted. Nickels was rushed to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities and is said to be in serious but stable condition.
knsiradio.com
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
knsiradio.com
Westwind Woodworkers Has New Owners
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring cabinet company has new owners with a familiar face. Westwind Woodworkers has been purchased by longtime employees Barry and Emily Stewart. The new owners say Barry started working for the company when he was old enough to push a broom when his parents owned the business known as Stewart Cabinets. His family sold to Ann and Joe Harren, who renamed the company.
Comments / 0