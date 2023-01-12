ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Future of Augusta ambulance service in limbo after contract fails

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders failed Tuesday afternoon to reach an agreement with a local company to keep some type of ambulance service in Augusta. Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, which is now providing ambulance service in the city under neither a contract nor memorandum of understanding, is asking for a $2 million annual subsidy. The subsidy is currently $650,000.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How AirCare allows faster care for critical local patients

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Report: Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe academy brawl aided by screening failure

Ft. GORDON, Ga. (AP) – A teen military academy in Augusta was shut down after a series of violent episodes culminated in an Oct. 13 brawl among 70 teenagers. Leaders of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

NewsChannel 6 at 11

Augusta firetruck overturns near I-20 West exit, …. “Project BBuild” holds MLK celebration, basketball …. City officials look into pet owner responsibility …. Should dog owners be held more accountable for pets' attacks?. New Georgia Project aims to make progressive change, …. After just a few moments of listening...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

City officials honor MLK by helping the homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new mayor led the effort to make the celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King into a day of service. Volunteers from the University of Georgia Alumni Association worked with Project Refresh to help provide for the homeless. We went to see King’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers | Helping others with unused items

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From clothes to furniture, chances are you’ve got some things around your house you’re not using anymore. Maybe it’s time to put that stuff to work by helping others. Tammy Butler with Community Ministries talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Officials seek man accused of armed robbery at an Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of armed robbery at a motel on Washington road. Officials say the robbery occurred on Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel located at 3026 Washington road. Deputies tell FOX54 that a victim was treated for...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta mayor to travel to D.C. for U.S. Conference of Mayors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will travel to Washington D.C. this week for the United States Conference of Mayors. Mayor Johnson will be at the conference from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 20. The Mayor office says he will not use city funds to travel for the conference.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Qualification for Richmond County School Board District 6 election begins

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Candidates are now able to qualify for Richmond County's District 6 school board seat. The position is unofficially held by A.K. Hassan, who was the District 6 school board member until redistricting kept him from running for re-election in 2022. He took over the position after the death of twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson. Robinson ran unopposed in the November election and would have been the youngest person ever elected to the Richmond County School Board.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
AUGUSTA, GA

