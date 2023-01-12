Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Future of Augusta ambulance service in limbo after contract fails
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders failed Tuesday afternoon to reach an agreement with a local company to keep some type of ambulance service in Augusta. Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, which is now providing ambulance service in the city under neither a contract nor memorandum of understanding, is asking for a $2 million annual subsidy. The subsidy is currently $650,000.
WRDW-TV
How AirCare allows faster care for critical local patients
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
wfxg.com
The city, Master's Table and Project Rescue partner up for Day of Service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Augusta MAYOR GARNETT JOHNSON ALSO MADE A STOP AT THE MASTER’S TABLE. Johnson tells Fox54 tHIS DAY OF SERVICE WAS MORE THAN JUST ANOTHER DAY OFF, BUT A DAY OF SERVICE. TAKING A SHOWER AND HAVING BASIC...
Report: Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe academy brawl aided by screening failure
Ft. GORDON, Ga. (AP) – A teen military academy in Augusta was shut down after a series of violent episodes culminated in an Oct. 13 brawl among 70 teenagers. Leaders of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral […]
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
wfxg.com
Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
WJBF.com
NewsChannel 6 at 11
Augusta firetruck overturns near I-20 West exit, …. “Project BBuild” holds MLK celebration, basketball …. City officials look into pet owner responsibility …. Should dog owners be held more accountable for pets' attacks?. New Georgia Project aims to make progressive change, …. After just a few moments of listening...
WRDW-TV
City officials honor MLK by helping the homeless
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new mayor led the effort to make the celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King into a day of service. Volunteers from the University of Georgia Alumni Association worked with Project Refresh to help provide for the homeless. We went to see King’s...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Helping others with unused items
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From clothes to furniture, chances are you’ve got some things around your house you’re not using anymore. Maybe it’s time to put that stuff to work by helping others. Tammy Butler with Community Ministries talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the...
wfxg.com
Officials seek man accused of armed robbery at an Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of armed robbery at a motel on Washington road. Officials say the robbery occurred on Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel located at 3026 Washington road. Deputies tell FOX54 that a victim was treated for...
wfxg.com
Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
CSRA ranks in Top 25 for worst life expectancy, report finds
The Augusta metro ranks 23rd on the list, with an average life expectancy of 76.5 years.
wfxg.com
Augusta mayor to travel to D.C. for U.S. Conference of Mayors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will travel to Washington D.C. this week for the United States Conference of Mayors. Mayor Johnson will be at the conference from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 20. The Mayor office says he will not use city funds to travel for the conference.
City officials look into pet owner responsibility after 11-year-old attack by 3 dogs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Changes could be coming to hold pet owners in Columbia County more responsible after an 11 year-old was attacked by dogs despite previous complaints. According to county records, three prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked Justin Gilstrap were reported to Columbia County in 2022. The first report came in January […]
Aiken County faculty member placed on administrative leave pending investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave. The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has […]
wfxg.com
Qualification for Richmond County School Board District 6 election begins
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Candidates are now able to qualify for Richmond County's District 6 school board seat. The position is unofficially held by A.K. Hassan, who was the District 6 school board member until redistricting kept him from running for re-election in 2022. He took over the position after the death of twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson. Robinson ran unopposed in the November election and would have been the youngest person ever elected to the Richmond County School Board.
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
