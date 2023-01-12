PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."

