Read full article on original website
Clear Thinking
5d ago
This is a common sense approach to make sure our law enforcement and firemen can effectively control the situation at hand without the distractions of speeding vehicles.
Reply
3
Theresa Charland
4d ago
I am so happy to see this. so many people have died because irresponsible people can't follow the road rules this is awesome 💙💙💙🙏
Reply
2
animallivesmatter
5d ago
Good! And I hope they stick to their guns over this! Personally, I slow down or move over for any vehicle pulled over.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Related
Police: Crooks steal $98,400 from victims in ride share 'grandparent scam'
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is warning residents of a “grandparent scam” targeting the elderly community.
WPBF News 25
One dead, 11 injured as law enforcement search for suspects in Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead Tuesday after a mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 others injured. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event...
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce mass shooting adds to rise in retaliatory gang violence on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies believe thedeadly mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 people wounded on Monday is gang-related. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. Family told WPBF...
cw34.com
Suspect in teen's killing wants trial procedure to prevent 'inherent prejudice'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a teenager in Palm Beach Gardens filed a motion for a trial procedure to prevent what his attorneys are calling an "inherent prejudice" related to their defense. Semmie Williams, 40, is charged with murder in the killing of...
cbs12.com
Police and DCF investigating incident at preschool in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Troubling allegations have surfaced involving a preschool in Port St. Lucie. Police and state authorities are now involved. Port St. Lucie Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying their detectives are actively investigating an allegation of child abuse reported to law enforcement by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
cw34.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WPBF News 25
Antisemitic messages projected onto building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., hateful messages, including a swastika, were projected onto the AT&T building in downtown West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the individuals responsible for the projection were found in a public parking garage using a rental truck and a projector.
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
WPBF News 25
'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
cbs12.com
St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
cw34.com
Two people arrested in connection to shooting in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are behind bars following a shooting in Okeechobee County. On Jan. 16, Road Patrol Deputies Responded to NW 32nd Avenue after multiple 911 calls reported shots in the area and a crashed vehicle. When Okeechobee County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene, they...
cw34.com
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce community holds vigil after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead Tuesday after a mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 others injured. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event...
WPBF News 25
Lawmakers file bill for 'lactation spaces' in all county courthouses and district court of appeals
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A state bill is in the works that will help mothers transition back into the workforce. "Hopefully, this year is the year that we’re going to see it passed," said Democratic Senator Lori Berman of Boca Raton, the pioneer of SB 144. It's...
cbs12.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
cw34.com
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
Judge who rejected teen's 'not sufficient' plea deal for accidental shooting agrees to a new one
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten years in prison wasn't enough, the judge said. Not for shooting a friend to death. Not even accidentally. Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd sent a prosecutor and a defense attorney back to the drawing board in late July after rejecting a plea deal that would've earned 18-year-old Diego Pedro Jose a decade in prison for manslaughter with a firearm. On Wednesday, they appeared in her courtroom again with a new deal: 11 years.
Comments / 6