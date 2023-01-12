ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 6

Clear Thinking
5d ago

This is a common sense approach to make sure our law enforcement and firemen can effectively control the situation at hand without the distractions of speeding vehicles.

Reply
3
Theresa Charland
4d ago

I am so happy to see this. so many people have died because irresponsible people can't follow the road rules this is awesome 💙💙💙🙏

Reply
2
animallivesmatter
5d ago

Good! And I hope they stick to their guns over this! Personally, I slow down or move over for any vehicle pulled over.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Police and DCF investigating incident at preschool in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Troubling allegations have surfaced involving a preschool in Port St. Lucie. Police and state authorities are now involved. Port St. Lucie Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying their detectives are actively investigating an allegation of child abuse reported to law enforcement by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Antisemitic messages projected onto building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., hateful messages, including a swastika, were projected onto the AT&T building in downtown West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the individuals responsible for the projection were found in a public parking garage using a rental truck and a projector.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Fort Pierce community holds vigil after mass shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead Tuesday after a mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 others injured. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Judge who rejected teen's 'not sufficient' plea deal for accidental shooting agrees to a new one

WEST PALM BEACH — Ten years in prison wasn't enough, the judge said. Not for shooting a friend to death. Not even accidentally. Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd sent a prosecutor and a defense attorney back to the drawing board in late July after rejecting a plea deal that would've earned 18-year-old Diego Pedro Jose a decade in prison for manslaughter with a firearm. On Wednesday, they appeared in her courtroom again with a new deal: 11 years.
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy