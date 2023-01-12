Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions dip as XBB.1.5 spreads
Although the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is gaining prevalence nationwide, COVID-19 cases are flat and hospitalizations have dipped. The data suggests the U.S. will see more of a COVID-19 "bump" this winter versus a full-fledged surge, according to The New York Times. In the last two weeks, daily average...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bivalent boosters not linked to stroke risk, federal agencies say
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster does not increase the risk for ischemic stroke in patients 65 and older, according to a CDC and FDA review of multiple studies, reporting databases and other countries. After being alerted to a potential safety issue about the bivalent shot in November, the two agencies investigated...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prospect Medical, Signify Health partner on population health
Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is partnering with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative. Prospect Medical, which has 16 hospitals across four states, will join a Signify-enabled, data analytics-powered ACO to coordinate care for its fee-for-service Medicare patients in Connecticut. "Through our work together,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The regulatory hurdles of getting health tech onto the market
A lot of health technology is likely to never make it onto the market, as obtaining FDA clearance has been a tricky road for companies to navigate, but health tech developers are finding ways to dodge the FDA all together, TheVerge reported Jan. 11. FDA clearance requires health tech devices...
Comments / 0