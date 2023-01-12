Sky Zone trampoline park coming to Gresham’s College Square

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Oregon is set to get its first Sky Zone trampoline park.

According to Sky Zone’s website , the company plans to open a new location inside the College Square shopping center at 2990 Hogan Dr., in Gresham.

The national chain, owned by the Utah-based indoor entertainment park company CircusTrix, told KOIN 6 that it plans to open the Gresham location by the end of June.

The trampoline park will fill the space previously occupied by the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center. A spokesperson for Sky Zone said that park will fill the entire 27,000-square-foot space.

The Vancouver Business Journal reports that Sky Zone previously opened a location in Vancouver, Wash. in July of 2016. CircusTrix owns more than 300 entertainment parks worldwide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.