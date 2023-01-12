ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Sky Zone trampoline park coming to Gresham’s College Square

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Oregon is set to get its first Sky Zone trampoline park.

According to Sky Zone’s website , the company plans to open a new location inside the College Square shopping center at 2990 Hogan Dr., in Gresham.

The national chain, owned by the Utah-based indoor entertainment park company CircusTrix, told KOIN 6 that it plans to open the Gresham location by the end of June.

New ‘Goonies’ house owner: ‘This was a purchase to preserve a landmark’

The trampoline park will fill the space previously occupied by the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center. A spokesperson for Sky Zone said that park will fill the entire 27,000-square-foot space.

The Vancouver Business Journal reports that Sky Zone previously opened a location in Vancouver, Wash. in July of 2016. CircusTrix owns more than 300 entertainment parks worldwide.

