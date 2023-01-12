Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Surveillance video catches man burglarize ShopBar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the door creaks open into Natasha Sud’s shop, it appears as if things are in order. But to the left of the door, behind the cash register, is a cardboard path job. It’s a symbol of what was, for Sud and her husband Gerald Dickerson, a major Tuesday morning headache.
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on National Turnpike at Fairdale Road, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
WLKY.com
Driver killed in head-on crash with semi on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver is dead after colliding with a semi head on on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, police said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. LMPD Eighth Division officers said a vehicle traveling east near the Brownsboro exit lost control and crossed over the median before hitting a semi-trailer head-on.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
wdrb.com
Police looking for suspects after two men shot in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson. That's where officers found the two men with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded...
Wave 3
Dog with gunshot wound to head being treated by Metro Animal Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services said a dog is recovering after being found with a gunshot wound to his head. The animal shelter shared pictures of Magic the dog on Tuesday, stating he is currently being treated by the shelter’s veterinarian team. On Jan. 15, Magic...
LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
Wave 3
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
LMPD: Man dies in semi truck collision which shut down both sides of I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both sides of the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a deadly collision which occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One man is dead after he drove his car over the median, striking a semi truck on the opposite side of the expressway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
wvih.com
Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville
According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
wdrb.com
14-year-old shot, killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Police found a boy who had been shot.
wdrb.com
34-year-old man identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a crash in downtown Louisville on Sunday morning. Vennie Jacoway was hit at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street while walking across the crosswalk. He was identified by Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/17
Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Michelle James to discuss everything about second chance for people who have been previously incarcerated looking for jobs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
953wiki.com
Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested
Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
