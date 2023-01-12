ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Ex-CEO of LA nonprofit agrees to plead guilty to embezzlement

The former president and CEO of a Hollywood-based anti-poverty agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy