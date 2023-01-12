Read full article on original website
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Sunderland crash death: Tribute to 'loving and outgoing' teenager
The family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to the "outgoing and loving" young woman. Mia Marsh died when the car she was in left the A1231 in Sunderland at about 01:20 GMT on 3 December. The 17-year-old's family said she was "funny, outgoing...
BBC
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success
The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
BBC
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
We're wrapping up our live coverage of David Carrick now, but you can continue to follow our news story here. Today's page was written by Marita Moloney, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Krystyna Gajda, Jack Burgess, along with Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at Southwark Crown Court. Its was edited by...
BBC
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
BBC
Mark Cavendish robbery trial judge gives concluding remarks
A judge has told jurors "there is no dispute" champion cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at his family home. The trial has heard how intruders in balaclavas broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, while the athlete was in bed with wife Peta and their three-year-old son.
BBC
PC Nick Dumphreys: Faulty police car decision too late, widow says
The widow of a police officer who died in a faulty car said a decision to stop selling the models to forces "should have been taken years ago". PC Nick Dumphreys, 47, died while responding to an emergency call on the M6 near Carlisle in 2020. BMW is closing its...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
BBC
Mountain bikes: Llangollen spectator death safety call
A coroner has called for safety improvements at downhill mountain bike races following the death of a spectator at an event in 2014. Judith Garrett, from Prudhoe, Northumberland, was hit by a bike at a race near Llangollen, Denbighshire. She was taken by air ambulance to hospital, but died there...
