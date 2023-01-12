Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Police body-worn camera shows boy’s access to gun in Beech Grove apartment
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The Beech Grove Police Department has released body-worn camera footage that led to arrest of 45-year-old Shane Osborne. His 4-year-old son was the one caught on a doorbell camera waving a gun around an apartment building on Saturday. When Beech Grove police first talked...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove man arrested after video shows toddler with handgun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Beech Grove man is charged with felony child neglect after neighbors at an apartment complex saw the young child waving a handgun and reported it to police. Shane Osborne was arrested Saturday morning. On Friday night, police were called to a Beech Grove...
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
WISH-TV
2 arrested in connection to Avon shooting, robbery
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday night in connection to an attempted robbery Friday afternoon that led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Avon, leaving two men injured. According to police, two men were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Officers located one man...
WISH-TV
Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
WISH-TV
Fugitive from Ohio arrested after police chase ends on I-70 near Greenfield
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in Georgia and Ohio was arrested after a police chase across multiple central Indiana counties Monday morning. Marcus Curtis, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, according to online jail records. At around 3:15...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Liquor license laws limit local enforcement actions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite more than 50 police calls in 2021, one bar’s license didn’t come up for review until the following year. When the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board met in March of last year, Tiki Bob’s faced scrutiny. IMPD call logs show more than 50 calls to Tiki Bob’s the previous year for everything from fights and disturbances to a stabbing.
WISH-TV
Community gathers for balloon release to honor coach killed in I-65 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Donnell Hamilton known to the kids he coached on the Indy Steelers as Coach Nell was honored at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Indianapolis with a balloon release in Steelers colors on Martin Luther King Day. The coach was a man known for...
WISH-TV
Herman Whitfield III’s family shares body camera footage from night he died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody. According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25. Whitfield died...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WISH-TV
Community groups call on Indianapolis to stop approving charter schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Community Coalition, Baptist Minister’s Alliance and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis are demanding the City of Indianapolis stop approving charter schools. This comes after the HIM by HER Foundation’s Charter School announced their closing on Jan. 20. “I call it...
WISH-TV
Person dies in fatal crash on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single vehicle crash off the...
WISH-TV
Bloomington elementary librarian wins national award, $5,000
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An elementary school librarian in Bloomington has been named one of 10 winners of the national “I Love My Librarian” awards. Julie Marie Frye, who works as the Primary Years Program school librarian and tech coordinator for Childs Elementary, was chosen from more than 1,500 nominations submitted from around the country to the American Library Association.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
WISH-TV
Woman dies in crash on Knollton Road on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single-car crash off the roadway.
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
WISH-TV
Active January for severe weather in South
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year has been an active one for severe weather in parts of the country. For Indiana, Hoosiers have not had a single confirmed tornado. In the South, multiple severe weather outbreaks have resulted in a much high tornado count compared to normal. Alabama alone...
WISH-TV
Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Ice rink at Holliday Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Ben Moses whose in charge of marketing and development for the Holliday Park Foundation. The ice...
