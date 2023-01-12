ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

WISH-TV

Beech Grove man arrested after video shows toddler with handgun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Beech Grove man is charged with felony child neglect after neighbors at an apartment complex saw the young child waving a handgun and reported it to police. Shane Osborne was arrested Saturday morning. On Friday night, police were called to a Beech Grove...
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 arrested in connection to Avon shooting, robbery

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday night in connection to an attempted robbery Friday afternoon that led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Avon, leaving two men injured. According to police, two men were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Officers located one man...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Liquor license laws limit local enforcement actions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite more than 50 police calls in 2021, one bar’s license didn’t come up for review until the following year. When the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board met in March of last year, Tiki Bob’s faced scrutiny. IMPD call logs show more than 50 calls to Tiki Bob’s the previous year for everything from fights and disturbances to a stabbing.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Community groups call on Indianapolis to stop approving charter schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools Community Coalition, Baptist Minister’s Alliance and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis are demanding the City of Indianapolis stop approving charter schools. This comes after the HIM by HER Foundation’s Charter School announced their closing on Jan. 20. “I call it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person dies in fatal crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single vehicle crash off the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington elementary librarian wins national award, $5,000

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An elementary school librarian in Bloomington has been named one of 10 winners of the national “I Love My Librarian” awards. Julie Marie Frye, who works as the Primary Years Program school librarian and tech coordinator for Childs Elementary, was chosen from more than 1,500 nominations submitted from around the country to the American Library Association.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in crash on Knollton Road on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single-car crash off the roadway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Active January for severe weather in South

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year has been an active one for severe weather in parts of the country. For Indiana, Hoosiers have not had a single confirmed tornado. In the South, multiple severe weather outbreaks have resulted in a much high tornado count compared to normal. Alabama alone...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Ice rink at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Ben Moses whose in charge of marketing and development for the Holliday Park Foundation. The ice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

