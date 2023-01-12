ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Pete Ricketts to Be Nebraska’s Next Senator, Replacing Ben Sasse

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced on Thursday that he would tap the state’s former governor to fill its recently vacated Senate seat. Republican Pete Ricketts will be temporarily taking the spot, replacing Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned Jan. 3 to become president of the University of Florida. The 58-year-old enters the role just one week after exiting his second full gubernatorial term. There was little doubt that Ricketts would get the job if he wanted it, according to the Nebraska Examiner , bringing the most experience to the seat while riding the tailwinds of spending some $1.3 million to help Sasse enter office. If Ricketts wants to keep the job, he’ll have to run in a special election being held in 2024 that will determine the future of the seat. But the campaigning won’t end there—the former governor will have to run again, just two years later, in 2026 to win a full term.

TheDailyBeast

Election-Denying Republican Jim Banks Launches Senate Bid

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) has already launched a bid for Indiana’s open Senate seat in 2024. On the heels of losing out on the House majority whip role, the Trump loyalist is the first candidate on either side to declare he’s running for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who has decided to run for governor in 2024. “We need conservatives in Washington who are not afraid to fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America,” Banks said in a statement. Banks voted against certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, and called on the Supreme Court to hear a Texas lawsuit alleging that the election was unconstitutional in an attempt to reinstate Donald Trump to the presidency. Braun won the seat by six percentage points in 2018, knocking out incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in the increasingly right-leaning state. Incumbent Republican Todd Young garnered close to 60 percent of the vote in November for Indiana’s other senate seat.Read it at The Washington Post
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mike Huckabee Sucks Up to Ron DeSantis With Ludicrous Kids’ Book

Donald Trump is not much of a reader, but a new children’s book published by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee may grab his attention.The book, The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis, has become available only by mail order in recent days, with the first copies not expected to reach customers for several weeks. But an online ad conveys its gist.“Help your kids learn about Ron DeSantis and why he may be our next Commander-in-Chief!” Huckabee announces.The ad copy poses the question, “Next stop: The White House?”Back in the lead-up to the 2020 election, Huckabee’s firm published The Kids Guide...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Team Is Making This So Much Worse Than It Has to Be

It’s easy to forget that the total number of known classified documents now found at President Joe Biden’s former private office at the Penn-Biden Center and at his private residence in Delaware appears to be very small. This is especially in comparison to the more than 300 classified documents former President Donald Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, plus the additional ones found at a West Palm Beach storage unit used by Trump. It’s also easy to forget that Biden’s representatives have repeatedly and immediately turned over documents they found. In contrast, Trump refused to return classified documents in his possession despite...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Seeks to Permanently Ban Mask and Vaccine Mandates in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his anti-vaccine stances Tuesday, announcing a series of policy proposals that would permanently prevent public health authorities from instituting outbreak mitigation efforts, including mask or vaccine mandates, passports, and employer vaccination requirements. Previous state policies designed to thwart federal pandemic mitigation efforts—largely expired at this point—are currently set to sunset in June. Speaking at an event called “Permanent Protections Against the Covid-19 Biomedical Security State,” DeSantis said: “When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom's linchpin. These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners.” DeSantis’ push also follows a series of statements in support of COVID-19 vaccination efforts by former President Donald Trump, who on Monday night claimed “I saved 100 million lives worldwide” by fast-tracking the development and distribution of the shots. The Florida state legislature is set to vote on DeSantis’ proposal after they return in March.Here’s an infographic from @GovRonDeSantis’s office. Proposal builds off a 2021 COVID special session law which has a June sunset for its provisions: https://t.co/a2mqkGRXpT https://t.co/t01mkB0djJ pic.twitter.com/iXX8Taikqh— Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) January 17, 2023 Read it at WPTV
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Santos Rewarded for His Lies With Spots on Science, Small Biz Committees

Despite a revolving door of lies on everything from his business experience to his role in scientific breakthroughs, it appears Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be given seats on the House Small Business Committee and the Science Committee.Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Tuesday that Santos would be seated on House committees, but didn’t specify which ones. Last week, he insisted it wouldn’t be any top committees like Appropriations, Ways and Means, Financial Services or Energy and Commerce. Yet on Tuesday it emerged that he had been appointed to the Small Business and Science committees, two lower-profile House panels, according to NBC...
KETV.com

Nebraska Democrats bash Ricketts appointment to fill Senate vacancy

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party chastised Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday, calling his appointment of Pete Ricketts to the Senate "the most blatant pay-to-play" scheme we've seen in our state. The party's executive director, Precious McKesson, says because Ricketts gave over $1 million to Pillen's gubernatorial campaign, it...
LINCOLN, NE
TheDailyBeast

California’s Shadow Senate Campaign Is Already Spilling Out Into the Light

A progressive favorite. The hero of the hashtag Resistance. Capitol Hill’s liberal conscience. The would-be heir to Bernie Sanders’ movement.Hollywood itself might not be able to cast a better set of characters for the Golden State’s marquee coming attraction: the developing race for one of its highly coveted U.S. Senate seats.After four decades in office, 89-year old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is widely expected to announce that she will retire when her term ends in 2024. For California’s deep bench of ambitious Democratic politicians, an open race for Senate is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.The opportunity is so tantalizing, in fact, that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism

UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
littlevillagemag.com

In Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds boldly pushes for changes unpopular with most Iowans

During her Condition of the State Speech on Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on the newly expanded Republican majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature to ignore critics, including the media and “so-called experts,” and push to eliminate state regulations and agencies she considers unnecessary, increase protection for doctors sued for malpractice and reduce expenses for their insurance companies, and divert tax money from public schools to private schools.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders

Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa indicted on 49 counts of voter fraud

An Iowa woman was arrested in Sioux City for her role in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections. Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, made her initial court appearance on Thursday. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly perpetrated a scheme to generate votes in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and subsequently in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor. Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. For example, although these documents required the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them, Taylor signed them for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Pays Joy $60K to Twirl Her Batons; Manhart Starts at $46K in SOS Office

Baton-twirling apparently doesn’t count much in the salary formula: the state’s payroll website says Joy is getting $60,000 a year for waging war on South Dakota reporters on the Governor’s behalf. That’s a notch below the $61,500 Noem’s first press secretary, Kristin Wileman, was making when she left the job three years ago. Chief of communications Ian Fury is making $135,000 a year… but his bio says he “competed in collegiate speech and debate”, so yay for the earning power of debaters!
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Accused White Supremacists Charged Over New Hampshire Stunt

A pair of Nationalist Social Club 131 members were arrested in New Hampshire on Tuesday, one of whom was allegedly the founder of the white supremacist group, according to the New Hampshire state Department of Justice. Authorities say Christopher Hood and Leo Anthony Cullinan trespassed and violated New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act when they hung banners off a Route 1 overpass in Portsmouth that read “Keep New England White.” Their sentiments were “clearly motivated by race,” a criminal complaint says, noting that NSC-131, as an unincorporated association, can be held liable for the violations since a dozen members were involved...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
TheDailyBeast

Utah Plastic Surgeon Gave 2,000 Fake COVID Vax Shots, Feds Say

A Utah plastic surgeon issued COVID-19 vaccination cards to large numbers of patients who never received their shots, dumping the vaccines down the drain while telling the CDC the recipients had been properly inoculated, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, who operates the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, is charged along with two of his employees with conspiracy to defraud the United States, as well as two conspiracy counts for improper conversion of disposal of U.S. property—over the clinic’s waste of the viable vaccines. Moore, who prosecutors say was motivated by a political agenda, allegedly sold roughly 2,000 phantom shots, each for a $50 “donation.” He would then either forgo the injection altogether, or, for minors, administer a shot of saline, leaving the kids believing they had been vaccinated, the complaint states, noting that each patient was duly entered into statewide public health databases as having received the vaccine.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Utah
UTAH STATE
Community Policy