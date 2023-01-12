ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOX News Radio

Supreme Court expands gun rights and here’s what that means in states

By Lauren Barry
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z94si_0kCajRXt00

A Wednesday statement from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito shines light on how the court’s summer gun control ruling could impact states going forward.

Although Alito decided not to block portions of a New York new gun law passed after the ruling, he explained why.

“I understand the Court’s denial today to reflect respect for the Second Circuit’s procedures in managing its own docket, rather than expressing any view on the merits of the case,” said Alito. “Applicants should not be deterred by today’s order from again seeking relief if the Second Circuit does not, within a reasonable time, provide an explanation for its stay order or expedite consideration of the appeal.”

In the June 23 New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen opinion, the Supreme Court held that New York’s “proper-cause requirement” violated the Fourteenth and Second amendments. According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the law had been in place since 1913.

Just after the opinion was delivered, Alex McCourt – director of legal research at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions – said the court specifically said the Second Amendment protects the public carry of firearms “which was not the case before,” and that it “set up a new test for courts to determine whether a law violates the Second Amendment.”

McCourt said that the Supreme Court case’s history goes back to two men who were denied concealed carry permits in New York, which required applicants to provide “proper cause” for obtaining a permit.

“What happened here is that two guys applied for concealed carry permits. One said that his reasoning was that there had been a string of robberies in his neighborhood. The other said that he just wanted it for self-defense,” he explained.

When they were denied, the men appealed with help from the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.

Per the court’s opinion, the New York law violated the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”

“So the short story is that New York's law is struck down, and other laws like New York’s, which are present in a handful of other states, are also likely to be struck down,” said McCourt this summer.

However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul “signed legislation to strengthen New York's gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons,” referred to as the Concealed Carry Improvement Act in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Shortly after this legislation took effect, applicants – five individuals with carry permits and a sixth individual who has never applied for a firearms license – sued to challenge nearly every provision of the CCIA as unconstitutional,” said a preliminary statement included in the Ivan Antonyuk, et al. v. Steven Nigrelli case that Alito commented on this week. Justice Clarence Thomas joined Alito in his statement.

According to POLITICO , a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in December paused a lower court ruling that would have immediately blocked a section of the law that bans firearms in certain locations. It explained that “the issue for the Supreme Court was whether to leave that order in place.”

Overall, “the New York law at issue in this application presents novel and serious questions under both the First and the Second Amendments,” said the justices Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional

New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy