Pittsfield, MA

I’ve Never ... Seen This Amount Of Meth: Berkshire DA Stunned By Recent Arrest

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago
Pittsfield Police are searching for a shooter who fired shots on a city street. Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook

A western Massachusetts district attorney said he is stunned by the amount of methamphetamines that police recently seized during a raid, and he thinks it may be the biggest such bust there ever.

Alan J. Ramos, of Pittsfield, was arrested earlier this week after police raided his 29 Alden Ave. home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and found 90 grams of meth, 45 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, and $6,000 cash, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said. The prosecutor estimates that drugs have a street value of $31,500.

“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western Massachusetts,” said District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue in a news release.

A judge ordered Ramos held on a $100,000 bail but revoked his bond for four previous domestic assault charges. He can be held for up to 90 days, Shugrue said.

Shugrue commended the police for the bust and said he hopes this and other recent high-profile arrests have sent a message to criminals in western Massachusetts.

“I want to commend the Pittsfield Police in conjunction with the Berkshire County Detective Unit on the excellent work," he said. "Our office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. With this recovery, as well as the arrest and recovery of two illegal firearms early this week, we are setting the tone in Berkshire County. If you break the law, if you bring guns and drugs into our community, you will be held and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Ramos faces a potential 20 years in prison if convicted of drug trafficking-related charges, the prosecutor said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

