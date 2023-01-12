NEWARK, NJ - A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Powell, and others, agreed to possess and distribute narcotics in Jersey City between August 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020. Upon his arrest, Powell had 400 vials of cocaine in his pocket. Powell was additionally sentenced to three years of supervised release.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO