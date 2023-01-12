ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO searching for suspect in Woodland Acres burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary in the Woodland Acres area. JSO says the burglary happened on Wednesday at a home on Hare Avenue between Arlington Road and Pecan Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477)

