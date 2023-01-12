ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ValleyCentral

Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested in connection to teen’s shooting, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested and arraigned two people in connection to a shooting of a 15-year-old female on Jan. 13, a department spokesman told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. The shooting occurred around 12:11 a.m., according to police. The victim was found on Pendleton Avenue and was taken to an area […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD search for man in weekend assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call. Ramiro Badillo, 24, is wanted by McAllen PD after an incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Highway 83. At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Perlita woman dies in morning road accident in Willacy County

SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 72-year-old San Perlita woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Willacy County. Juanita Rodriguez, identified as the driver, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the fatality. The accident happened around 6 a.m. on SH 186 near Garcia Road in […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County

A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting

Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police searching for missing man

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen Friday at 24 Lindale Drive just after midnight. Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
COMBES, TX

