Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
Two arrested in connection to teen’s shooting, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested and arraigned two people in connection to a shooting of a 15-year-old female on Jan. 13, a department spokesman told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. The shooting occurred around 12:11 a.m., according to police. The victim was found on Pendleton Avenue and was taken to an area […]
Sentencing set for Weslaco businessman, former county commissioner found guilty of bribery
A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman who were found guilty of bribery will be sentenced on Wednesday. Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were found guilty of accepting bribes last October in a federal bribery trial. Both men were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco...
McAllen PD search for man in weekend assault
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency call. Ramiro Badillo, 24, is wanted by McAllen PD after an incident that occurred Sunday night on the 1100 block of Highway 83. At about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, […]
San Perlita woman dies in morning road accident in Willacy County
SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 72-year-old San Perlita woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Willacy County. Juanita Rodriguez, identified as the driver, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the fatality. The accident happened around 6 a.m. on SH 186 near Garcia Road in […]
Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County
A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
Mexican Migrant Carrying HIV Dies After Illegally Entering the United States at Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – An illegal immigrant from Mexico who had HIV died in Border Patrol Custody near Brownsville late last year and the incident remains under investigation. The following update was released Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. On November 6, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a Border Patrol remote camera operator...
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
Brownsville police searching for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen Friday at 24 Lindale Drive just after midnight. Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder in a bag, report details
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder in a plastic bag. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas […]
Man sentenced to 25 years after ‘severely’ beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jury found a man guilty of domestic abuse Wednesday after severely beating a girlfriend and leaving her hospitalized. Amado Martinez Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for aggravated assault of a dating partner with a deadly weapon, according to […]
Man hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged 500 feet on street in Rio Grande Valley
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
