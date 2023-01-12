Read full article on original website
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says
When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river. Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river. Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Wash. firefighter found dead in bunk
SEQUIM, Wash. — Captain Charles “Chad” Cate, 46, was found deceased in his bunk by fellow crewmembers Thursday morning, Clallam County Fire District 3 announced on Facebook. “His passing was completely unexpected and has stunned his family, friends and brothers and sisters of the IAFF 2933 and...
Ana Walshe Edited Instagram Caption Showing Suspicious Injury
The edit to the 2018 post came around the same time she penned a letter to a judge in support of her husband.
Nancy Grace retraces Idaho suspect's cell phone route: 'Is that where we're going to find the murder weapon?'
Fox Nation host gives an update from Moscow as she investigates the timeline surrounding suspect Bryan Kohberger on the night four college students were killed.
Social media video sparks rumors that Idaho students slaying suspect attended victims' memorial
Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace discussed the possibility that Idaho slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his four victims.
Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders
A neighbor of Bryan Kohberger's in Pullman, Washington, said the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students spoke to him about the killings days after they occurred. The neighbor asked not to be identified. "He brought it up in conversation," the neighbor exclusively told CBS News on Wednesday. "[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, 'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'" "At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn't much details out,"...
Masked men armed with rifle, handgun rob Brink's armored truck in Maryland: police
A Brink's security truck in Hyattsville, Maryland, was robbed outside a bank Monday afternoon by two masked gunmen who fled in a BMW, according to police.
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know
Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
Father of Idaho murder victim says Kohberger was 'overwhelmed' in court
MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November spoke out Friday morning, following suspect Bryan Kohberger's first appearance in court. Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, said in an interview with NBC's TODAY Show on Friday morning that it was...
Washington State Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Drivers License by May 7, 2025 To Board Planes - Instead of May 3, 2023
Washington state residents now have longer to get a REAL ID driver's license. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. Now they have until May 7, 2025, less than 28 months from now, instead of 3 months away. That is what the WA state REAL ID website says now.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
