Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun.

According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during a traffic stop.

Further investigation found Reno was in possession of a handgun while being prohibited from having one due to his previous conviction for Breaking and Entering, the release stated.

Reno was sentenced to ten years of incarceration with eight years suspended for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance and five years for possession of a firearm by a violent felon. The sentences were ordered by the Court to be served consecutively and placed Reno on three years probation following his release.

“I’m very pleased with this conviction and sentence. Russell County is a safe place to live, but when people like Reno threaten our community by having large quantities of drugs, we will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to capture drug dealers and seek to have them sentenced in a fashion that would deter criminal behavior,” said Stoots.

The Holster River Regional Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Lebanon Police Department, Russell County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, investigated the case.

