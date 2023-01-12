For the past three years, the Munster Fire Department has raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Resource Centre through T-shirt sales. “As part of the Munster Fire Department, we have the Munster Fire Association that is more of a social group, and as part of that group, we are always looking for opportunities to give back to the community,” Deputy Fire Chief Dave Strbjak said. “One of the things we do is fund raising for different organizations. Having the Cancer Resource Centre right here in Munster, we thought it should be one of the organizations we donate to.”

MUNSTER, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO