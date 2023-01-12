ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Munster Fire Department’s fundraisers for Cancer Resource Centre hold special meaning

For the past three years, the Munster Fire Department has raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Resource Centre through T-shirt sales. “As part of the Munster Fire Department, we have the Munster Fire Association that is more of a social group, and as part of that group, we are always looking for opportunities to give back to the community,” Deputy Fire Chief Dave Strbjak said. “One of the things we do is fund raising for different organizations. Having the Cancer Resource Centre right here in Munster, we thought it should be one of the organizations we donate to.”
MUNSTER, IN
Franciscan Health co-sponsoring free Be Well Health Expo in Griffith

GRIFFITH, Indiana – Join co-sponsors Franciscan Health and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Be Well Health Expo in Griffith. The event, hosted by Green Balance CBD & Wellness, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Avenue 912 Event Center, 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. The event is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.
GRIFFITH, IN
#1StudentNWI: Griffith brings in the new year with a bang

December 23 through January 6 marked winter break at Griffith High School (GHS). After a long semester of working diligently, students and teachers got a well-deserved break. Students spent their two-week break with family and friends. “It was really good seeing all my family come together for the holidays. We...
GRIFFITH, IN
#1StudentNWI: Illiana starts the new year off right

Illiana Christian High School has started 2023 off strong. Illiana came back from Christmas break on Tuesday, January 3. The school also had its exam dates on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of the month. On the 7th, the school had the middle school Loud Crowd and Praise Crowd. This...
LANSING, IL

