Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
PROVO, UT
iheart.com

Bullet Hits Car In Boone County, Leaves Hood Without Hitting Driver

(Boone Co., IA) -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a car as it was driving down Highway 169 just south of Ogden last Friday night. Sheriff Andrew Godzicki says the woman driving the car first thought she was hit by a rock, but later saw the damage on her car.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
upr.org

Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours

Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city. Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam

OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

