Man arrested for allegedly strangling and threatening to kill girlfriend multiple times
A man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend multiple times and refusing to let her leave the house in Sandy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Gephardt Daily
Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
iheart.com
Bullet Hits Car In Boone County, Leaves Hood Without Hitting Driver
(Boone Co., IA) -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a car as it was driving down Highway 169 just south of Ogden last Friday night. Sheriff Andrew Godzicki says the woman driving the car first thought she was hit by a rock, but later saw the damage on her car.
upr.org
Salt Lake City police investigate 3rd auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
Following the critical injury of a man who was hit by a car Sunday night, Salt Lake City police are investigating an uproar of auto-pedestrian crashes in the city. Sunday night’s accident involved a 31-year-old man who was hit while crossing a road at 700 South State Street at around 11:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and police report that he has upgraded to critical but stable condition.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
Former security guard sentenced to prison for murder after shooting, killing homeless man
Four years later, a Utah man and former security guard has been sentenced to prison for murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who was walking away from him.
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
ABC 4
POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Salt Lake City hit-and-run crashes
Two hit-and-run crashes occurred overnight, leaving one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
kjzz.com
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
kjzz.com
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
Driver headed wrong way before crashing into business, killing employee
A woman was killed after she was pinned by a van that crashed through a Tooele business, also injuring another employee inside.
Weber County Sheriffs seek footage of possible gunshots in Ogden
The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their investigation of gunshots that were heard Friday night in Ogden.
Gephardt Daily
Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam
OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
