ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

New funding will help rebuild a failing Erie stormwater system

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35exN9_0kCagkl700

State funding will support multiple drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects in Pennsylvania.

According to a news release, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) is awarding $236 million to fund water quality improvement projects across the commonwealth including Erie.

“I’m proud of everything that we have accomplished together, and I know that as the commonwealth continues to make increased investments through state and federal funding, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we will see communities continue to rebuild and grow stronger and more vibrant than ever,” said Gov. Wolf.

For Erie County, $3,321,024 will be awarded to rehabilitate the Garrison Run stormwater system – relining 2,700 feet of piping and repairing an existing concrete headwall. The project will eliminate the risk of future property damage due to catastrophic failure and create a healthier environment.

Wolf administration announces $3.2 million investment for trail gaps, ATV/snowmobile projects

The Garrison Run stormwater system was constructed in 1917 and carries stormwater from a portion of the Bayfront Parkway.

State Senator Dan Laughlin commended the funding saying that the stormwater system was in desperate need of repair, even causing a sinkhole and damaging nearby property.

“This funding will allow for necessary improvements to be made to sections of both Garrison Run and the adjacent McDannell Run to not only improve public health and safety conditions, but also prevent future risk of damage,” said Sen. Laughlin (R-49).

Erie’s stormwater system serves more than 38,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

New Erie grant program could benefit those who apply

The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) is announcing a major change to its facility grant program that applicants could benefit from. Ben Huggler, the events director, said that ESC is providing more funding for facilities and added that the matching funds available have increased from $10,000 to $60,000 this year. The funds will assist local sports […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Who is Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, a new Pennsylvania governor will be sworn-in in Harrisburg. After eight years of Tom Wolf, Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. But who is the man who is about to be Pennsylvania’s most powerful politician? Shapiro’s energy can seem limitless when there’s a political stage […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PA adopts new regulations for drinking water

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century. A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

READ: Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Tuesday. At 49, Shapiro is the commonwealth’s youngest Governor since 2001 and broke an election record becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to receive three million votes. Shapiro’s full speech can be read below and will be available to watch soon after […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PHOTOS: Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election. Shapiro, 49, takes over in the nation’s fifth-most populous state with more experience in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

How to watch the Josh Shapiro inauguration as Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on January 17, 2023. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s Democrat Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis were elected in November after receiving 56.49% of the vote. Republican opponent Doug Mastriano received 41.71% in the November election. Shapiro’s inauguration will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Shapiro: Pennsylvanians ‘resoundingly reject extremism’ with election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Josh Shapiro thanked supporters during his inauguration speech on Tuesday saying they rejected “extremism” with his election victory in November. “You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism. Together, hope defeated fear, unity triumphed over division.” Shapiro said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Local high school awarded funding to improve manufacturing lab

A local high school is receiving a check to improve the school’s manufacturing lab. The Gene Haas Foundation is donating more than $300,000 to the McDowell High School’s manufacturing lab. The funding will be used to improve the school’s state-of-the-art lab and help students interested in pursuing a manufacturing career. McDowell is the third school […]
MCDOWELL, KY
YourErie

Gov. Wolf grants over 2,500 pardons, most in Pennsylvania history

A historic milestone has been made for Pennsylvania that’s giving citizens a second chance in life. According to a release, Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week which brings his total to 2,540, the most pardons granted by a governor in Pennsylvania history. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Midstate vendors on list for Shaprio-Davis Inaugural Celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shaprio-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled to feature an amazing array of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy