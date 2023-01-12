ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream

Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries

New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout

They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy