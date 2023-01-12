Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: LI drivers ticketed for passing empty school buses in 'game of gotcha'
Most people would agree that a driver should get a ticket for passing a school bus with its stop arm out. But what if there are no children on board the bus?
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream
Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries
New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
3 men arrested after robbery at LI store: officials
Three men were arrested over the weekend following a robbery at a Long Island store, authorities said.
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
SUV crashes into Long Island pharmacy after colliding with car at intersection
An SUV crashed into a Long Island pharmacy Saturday night after colliding with another car at an intersection, authorities said.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Orange County
A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County
New update: LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville CrashThis story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in S…
Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout
They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
