Murrysville area: Franklin Regional lecture series, East End Kids auditions, comedy benefit, more

Franklin Regional to start parent, community lecture series

Franklin Regional officials will host the first speaker in the Franklin Regional Parent & Community Lecture Series on Jan. 25 with a presentation by dietitian Ruth Harper.

It will be at 6 p.m., Jan. 25 at the school’s Little Theater, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Harper will present “Raising a Competent Eater: A Balanced Approach Amid Our Culture’s Preoccupation with Food and Body.” Harper is a registered dietitian.

There is no cost to attend. For more, call 724-327-5456.

New sessions for Storytime at Murrysville library

Murrysville Community Library officials announced additional sessions as Storytime returns this month.

• Babies-n-Books, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 24, for children 12-24 months old and caregivers.

• Toddler Time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 22, for children 24-36 months old.

• Preschool Storytime will have two sessions, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Fridays for children 3-6 years old.

• Saturday Storytime, 10 a.m. Jan. 28, for children 3-6 years old. Simple STEM concepts and a craft activity will also be part of the session.

The library is at 4130 Sardis Road. For more, call 724-327-1102 or see MurrysvilleLibrary.org.

Martial arts studio to open Jan. 30 in Murrysville

Premier Martial Arts will open Jan. 30 in the Maple Commons on Route 22 in Murrysville.

The martial arts studio offers classes in karate, kickboxing, tae kwon do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and krav maga/self-defense.

Premier Martial Arts is at 4811 William Penn Highway. For more, call 412-342-0980.

Public meeting dates

The following meetings are open to the public:

• Franklin Regional school board, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast on Comcast local access Channel 19 and livestreamed at Murrysville.com. An agenda is available in advance at Go.boarddocs.com/pa/frrg/Board.nsf.