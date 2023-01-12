Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
FOX Sports
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
FOX Sports
Saturday perfection: Lawrence's 37-0 mark at stake vs Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson turned away from the question, stopping just short of shaking his head in disappointment, and then tapped the lectern in front of him three times to mimic knocking on wood. “Nah, la, la, next question,” Peterson quipped Tuesday. The coach refused to...
FOX Sports
Saquon Barkley BULLDOZES his way to score the Giants' game-winning TD over the Vikings
Saquon Barkley couldn't be stopped as he bulldozed his way to score the game-winning TD for the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings. He scored two TD in the victory.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old...
FOX Sports
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new general manager
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season.
FOX Sports
Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Ohio State Buckeyes’ new coaching news of former WR coach Brian Hartline being promoted as the new Offensive Coordinator. He elaborated about the recruiting Hartline has done for the team and how he can further help the offense. This new hire will allow Ryan Day to spend more time with the whole team and recruit for the whole team and build relationships within the team.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones emerge; secret of 49ers' success: NFL notes and analysis
Super Wild Card Weekend has certainly lived up to the hype, with a series of dramatic games that have left us clinging to our seats. The ups and downs of playoff football test the theories touted by old-school coaches and "nerds" (the analytics crowd) around the game. Although it is too early to determine which group is right, there are plenty of things to discuss with one game remaining on the holiday weekend.
FOX Sports
Jordan Poyer on Bills adversity this season: 'Sean McDermott has been a great leader' | SPEAK
Jordan Poyer joins Emmanuel Acho on Speak to discuss the highs and lows the Buffalo Bills have faced this season. Poyer weighs in on head coach Sean McDermott and explains he has led the team to continuous growth on and off the field, even with all the adversity the Bills have faced this season.
FOX Sports
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is forgoing his remaining college eligibility and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist announced his decision Monday on Twitter. "This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make," Stroud wrote. "As a kid,...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes headlines Nick's QB rankings entering the divisional round | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Mark Schlereth help Nick Wright reveal his QB rankings entering the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Nick rankings New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spearheading the list.
FOX Sports
Jim Harbaugh to remain coach at Michigan, school president announces
Jim Harbaugh will stay on as Michigan's head football coach, University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced Monday. Ono's statement comes after Harbaugh's name had been rumored as an NFL head coach candidate for the second straight offseason coaching cycle. Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos and was also connected to the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers openings.
FOX Sports
Has Josh Allen shown signs of regression? | THE HERD
The Buffalo Bills may have walked away with the victory over the Miami Dolphins, but it was not in a pretty fashion. Josh Allen struggled, throwing two interception and fumbling away a Dolphins touchdown. He was also sacked seven times. Allen's recent turnover bug raises a concern for the Bills as they continue their playoff journey. Colin Cowherd explains why Buffalo's playoff run could end soon.
Comments / 0