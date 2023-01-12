Read full article on original website
cbs17
No snow yet — but the Triangle still has time, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some very cold days, the Triangle winter so far has brought no wintry precipitation other than a few flurries Saturday morning. So what is going on?. Part of it is a changing climate, but some of it is just bad timing. “You need many...
cbs17
National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
cbs17
Bridge crossing I-95 in Dunn closed for a month after truck damaged steel beams
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pope Road bridge that crosses Interstate 95 at Exit 72 could be shut down for at least a month, after a truck hauling an excavator damaged two steel beams. The truck passed under it on I-95 when the load slammed into the bridge on...
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
cbs17
Firefighter taken to hospital during large Wake County house fire south of Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Wake County Monday night struggled to get a house fire under control south of Garner. The fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a home at 1520 Pagan Road, according to Garner fire officials. By 8:45 p.m., the fire was put out...
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
cbs17
Injured Garner firefighter released from hospital after partial roof collapse, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After suffering injuries while responding to a large house fire Monday night, a Garner firefighter has been released home from the hospital. Officials with the Garner Fire Department told CBS 17 that the firefighter had been released early Tuesday morning and was “resting at home.”
cbs17
Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver disputes Durham police over I-40 wreck circumstances
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. The accident, near mile marker 278 and N.C. 55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m. According to the Durham Police Department,...
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
cbs17
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
cbs17
Cary man arrested in ‘Ponzi’ scheme that involved Orange County real estate development
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 56-year-old Cary man was arrested Tuesday upon the unsealing of a 23-count indictment in connection with an investment fraud scam. According to the indictment, Kumar Arun Neppalli allegedly relied on his good standing within the Indian-American community in Cary to defraud at least 12 victims or sets of victims into giving him money under the false pretense that he would be investing their money in a legitimate real estate development in the Orange County, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
cbs17
Raleigh-area driving crackdown nabs 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders; effort partly focused on I-40, I-440 and I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said. One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according...
cbs17
Hundreds attend Raleigh MLK Memorial March
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people attended the MLK Memorial March Monday in Downtown Raleigh. The event lasted about an hour. People walked from the front of the state Capitol building, down Fayetteville Street to the front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. It’s one of the largest MLK Day events in the area and all generations and diverse backgrounds were represented.
