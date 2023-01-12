ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Police Department hosting educational safety meeting for parents on Megan’s Law

By Harry Funk
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo0A0_0kCafSr800

In her time working as the social service coordinator at the Hampton Police Department, Angela Kenbok has learned a lot of safety tips she teaches her own children.

But for parents who work in different professions, Kenbok believes it’s important that they learn how to navigate the Megan’s Law website and tell their children the difference between good and bad strangers. Megan’s Law requires that the Pennsylvania State Police maintain a registry of sex offenders who live or visit an area to notify the public of their presence.

“I work in an environment where it’s talked about frequently, but when you don’t get the information sent home from schools and stuff, you know, parents want to better educate their children for certain situations,” she said.

To help, Kenbok and the Hampton Township Police Department are hosting an educational safety meeting for parents from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17 at the community center. Tracy Leet, an adjunct professor at Slippery Rock University and a clinician who specializes in Megan’s Law offenders, will lead the discussion. Kenbok said she will talk about how Megan’s Law works, how to use the website and good safety procedures to use at home.

Kenbok said she’ll also talk about the different tiers involved with the law. For example, Tier I sexual offenders have to register for 15 years, compared to 25 years for Tier II offenders and lifetime for Tier III offenders.

“That way if you do have individuals within your community, you at least know what type of treatment and protocols they have to follow,” she said.

This program isn’t the only safety training the police department hosted recently. Kenbok and Carl Good, a school resource officer, facilitated training for about 12 parents on stranger safety earlier this month. Kenbok said they talked about internet safety and strategies to teach kids when strangers approach them. For example, if a child’s stomach is upset they might be nervous, which could be a sign that they should seek safety with a trusted person.

Parents must register by Friday at 8 a.m. at hampton-pa.org if they’d like to attend the educational safety meeting. It’s free to attend, and Kenbok said about 40 people were registered as of Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

New Kensington-Arnold selects vendor for classroom furniture

The New Kensington- Arnold School District hopes to have new classroom furniture in all of its schools by September, Superintendent Chris Sefcheck said. The school board voted last week to buy classroom seating and furniture from P.E.M. Co., an educational furniture dealership in the South Hills that was founded in August 2000 and covers Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Ross Township hires veteran Pittsburgh police commander to serve as its first female chief

Ross Township officials broke with the long-standing tradition of promoting their most senior police officer to chief when an opening comes up. With help from a consultant who developed a plan to restructure the police department, the township announced during a news conference Tuesday that it has hired its first woman to lead the 43-member police department.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Gainey opposes plan to step up curfew enforcement in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s office said Tuesday that the mayor does not support a proposal to ramp up enforcement of the city’s curfew for minors. City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Monday said she is planning to introduce legislation this week that aims to enforce the city’s curfew for juveniles and open 24-hour resource centers for youth who violate curfew or need a safe space to find help.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Derry Area student surprised with full tuition scholarship to Thiel

When Derry Area High School senior Cydney Wierzbowski was called down to the school guidance office early Tuesday morning, for a moment, she thought she might be in trouble. “I was in math class, and I was pulled out to go to guidance for I did not know what,” Wierzbowski said. “Not that I would be (in trouble,) but I never get called down to the office, so I was really worried.”
DERRY, PA
Tribune-Review

Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Brothers charged in Greensburg Puff n Snuff burglary

Two brothers are facing charges in connection with one of two burglaries earlier this month at the Puff n Snuff store in Greensburg. Joshua L. Jording, 33, and Cory L. Jording, 24, both of Latrobe, were arrested after Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies serving unrelated arrest warrants found them with bags of cigarettes and lottery tickets at a hotel room where they were staying.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy