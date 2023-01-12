ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Warren attended Bears game as a fan for experience

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, newly hired Bears president Kevin Warren mentioned his experience attending the Bears-Eagles game this past season as a fan. "When I went to the Bears and Eagles game during the season, like I said, I purchased tickets online, I parked in a parking...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lamar Jackson next NFL team odds: Jets, Raiders, Patriots among favorites

Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback. Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing in only 12 games. He missed the last five regular season games, plus the Ravens' AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore went 2-4 (including the playoffs) without Jackson during that span.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Warren wants to 'talk about winning a championship'

On Tuesday, the Bears introduced newly hired president and CEO Kevin Warren to the organization and to the media. What are his objectives and goals as the new president?. He talked through a slew of boxes he wants to check off the presidential to-do list. Yet, he imported a bullet point already checked off with the Bears, before delving into his missions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run

As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals are all viewed as potential blueprints that can make Fields'...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cunningham gets second interview with Titans

The Tennessee Titans lined up a second interview with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their general manager position, according to Mike Garafolo. And Bears general manager told media on Tuesday that Cunningham would be a huge loss, even though he knew it would eventually happen. The silver...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bills hang on for wild card win over Dolphins

It might not have been as easy as originally anticipated, but the Buffalo Bills are moving on. The AFC’s No. 2 seed held on for a 34-31 win over the No. 7 Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, it appeared the Bills would cruise past their AFC rival, but the Dolphins hung around and even had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame offers 2025 Hawaiian linebacker

The Notre Dame football program has a reach that many schools don’t possess. There is solid history in almost every state and that includes Hawaii. The list is long for the Irish recruiting in The Aloha State, including former star linebacker Manti Te’o. Currently on the roster from the state is defensive end Jordan Botelho and linebackers Marist Liufau and Kahanu Kia.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy