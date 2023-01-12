Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
Giants upset Vikings in wild card game, advance to play Eagles
A New York Giants team that entered the season with a new head coach, an unproven quarterback, a yet-to-return-to-form running back and rather low expectations are now moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. It was first-year coach Brian Daboll, who made some gutsy fourth-down calls, Daniel...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’
The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback. According to the man himself, it could be a little while before any decision is made. “I just need some time right now,” Aaron Rodgers said...
How Bears landing No. 1 pick impacts Fields, rebuild plans
Bears general manager Ryan Poles finds himself in an interesting position as he enters what could be a transformational offseason for his rebuild. Poles stripped down the Bears' roster to the studs during his first season on the job. As a result, the Bears went 3-14 and own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Warren attended Bears game as a fan for experience
During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, newly hired Bears president Kevin Warren mentioned his experience attending the Bears-Eagles game this past season as a fan. "When I went to the Bears and Eagles game during the season, like I said, I purchased tickets online, I parked in a parking...
Justin Fields for Lamar Jackson? One pundit thinks it's the right deal
We're barely a week removed from the end of the 2022 NFL season and it already feels like this argument has been played out ad nauseam. And it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. Most recently, Fox Sports' Nick Wright pitched the idea of the Bears trading away...
How Warren-Poles relationship will shape Bears' football plans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After a 3-14 season that ended with them landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears opened what could be a transformational offseason Tuesday when they introduced new president and CEO Kevin Warren. Warren, who will officially transition from the Big...
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
C.J. Stroud is officially going pro. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He took to social media to thank Buckeyes fans and share his decision. “This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had...
Lamar Jackson next NFL team odds: Jets, Raiders, Patriots among favorites
Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback. Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing in only 12 games. He missed the last five regular season games, plus the Ravens' AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore went 2-4 (including the playoffs) without Jackson during that span.
Rodgers ponders Packers future: 'I can win MVP again in the right situation'
Aaron Rodgers is confident he can still play football at a high level. Whether or not the 38-year-old continues playing at that level in Green Bay next season remains in question, though. In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the Packers quarterback discussed the possibility of returning...
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason
The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Sunday
The second day of Wild Card Weekend brings three playoff games, including two AFC divisional showdowns. The No. 7 Miami Dolphins visit the No. 2 Buffalo Bills while the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens head to Cincinnati for a second straight week to take on the No. 3 Bengals. Both matchups will mark the third meeting of the season between the teams.
Warren wants to 'talk about winning a championship'
On Tuesday, the Bears introduced newly hired president and CEO Kevin Warren to the organization and to the media. What are his objectives and goals as the new president?. He talked through a slew of boxes he wants to check off the presidential to-do list. Yet, he imported a bullet point already checked off with the Bears, before delving into his missions.
Bears can help Fields with lessons from Purdy, 49ers' run
As the Bears enter a critical offseason for the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild, several NFL operations have been bandied about as models for Chicago to follow to build around quarterback Justin Fields. The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals are all viewed as potential blueprints that can make Fields'...
Report: Cunningham gets second interview with Titans
The Tennessee Titans lined up a second interview with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their general manager position, according to Mike Garafolo. And Bears general manager told media on Tuesday that Cunningham would be a huge loss, even though he knew it would eventually happen. The silver...
Bills hang on for wild card win over Dolphins
It might not have been as easy as originally anticipated, but the Buffalo Bills are moving on. The AFC’s No. 2 seed held on for a 34-31 win over the No. 7 Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, it appeared the Bills would cruise past their AFC rival, but the Dolphins hung around and even had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame offers 2025 Hawaiian linebacker
The Notre Dame football program has a reach that many schools don’t possess. There is solid history in almost every state and that includes Hawaii. The list is long for the Irish recruiting in The Aloha State, including former star linebacker Manti Te’o. Currently on the roster from the state is defensive end Jordan Botelho and linebackers Marist Liufau and Kahanu Kia.
