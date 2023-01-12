ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZJav_0kCaemaz00

Should the Red Sox have a reunion?

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do before the 2023 season kicks off.

With the latest injury news about Trevor Story, Boston must decide how it wants to address its middle infield configuration. The team could either bring in external options -- and there still are some intriguing ones still available -- or they could move Enrique Hernandez to the infield leaving center field wide open.

One familiar option the team could take if they were to move Hernandez to the infield could be a reunion with former fan-favorite outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

The 32-year-old was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and worked his way up the team's farm system before spending the first eight years of his MLB career in Boston. Bradley then joined the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2021 campaign but was dealt back to Boston before the 2022 season started.

Although Bradley didn't finish the season with Boston, a reunion may be welcomed by both sides heading into 2023. Bradley has shown throughout his career that he can be one of -- if not the best defensive center fielders in baseball. His offensive production certainly hasn't matched his defensive play, though.

If Boston were to bring Bradley back into the fold, center field playing time could be split between him and Jarren Duran. If Duran is able to take a step forward, Bradley could serve as a bench option for Boston. If Duran isn't able to get his footing, Bradley can provide the Red Sox some defensive comfort in center field while the team waits for Story's return to the lineup. Once Story returns -- if he's able to in 2023 -- Boston could then move Hernandez back to center field.

Bradley may not be the best option because of his offensive numbers, but he could at least provide the Red Sox some comfort while also giving them an opportunity to find out what they have in Duran at the MLB level.

Duran showed a dynamic skill set in the minor leagues and has shown flashes of brilliance with the Red Sox, but hasn't been able to sustain his level of play. Bradley could provide an insurance option for Duran while giving the team time as they wait for Story.

No matter what Boston does, it certainly will need to make a move sooner rather than later.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Ink One-Year Deal With Intriguing Reliever To Avoid Arbitration

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth

The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
The Longmont Leader

Red Sox trade Seabold to Rockies for player to be named

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash. The 26-year-old Seabold was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a $10 million, one-year contract.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision

The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Sports Final: State of the Red Sox

It was an interesting up and down week for the Boston Red Sox, with the team potentially losing Trevor Story for the 2023 season and then announcing its mammoth extension with Rafael Devers. Dan Roche breaks it all down and charts out a road ahead for the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
316
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy