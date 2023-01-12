ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Bellingham admits he has regrets over England's World Cup and still thinks about France loss

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Jude Bellingham has admitted he has several regrets from England's World Cup quarter-final exit to France and explained how the defeat still haunts him.

The 19-year-old shone in Qatar for the Three Lions until they were knocked out by Les Bleus after a 2-1 loss.

Bellingham consistently played with quality and maturity for Gareth Southgate 's side and was one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament.

And, reflecting on England's campaign in Qatar - which included a first international goal for the midfielder - he revealed that despite his own performances, he wasn't happy with the Three Lions' exit.

'I think it was really good. I was really proud of it,' he told Borussia Dortmund's official website .

'But you can't be satisfied because you go with the intention of winning it (the World Cup).

'And I really did feel like we had the chance to, especially after we got through against Senegal and you realise only three more games.

'Had we beaten France and gone through, who knows what can happen, but it's all ifs now.'

During England's defeat to France, Harry Kane missed a decisive penalty to level the tie in the 84th minute after he had scored an earlier spotkick.

Bellingham impressed again during the last eight clash but revealed how the match remains on his mind.

He said: 'I think you come to terms with it pretty quickly, to be honest. But I still think about the game at times.

'There was an instance in training where I had a shot and I thought that was just like the one that I had in the France game. And if I put it more to the left, would we have gone through?

'I was involved in the first penalty where I flicked it to Bukayo. And the second one, when I put the pass behind to Mason.

'And I always think, what if I'd just put it on Mason's toe and he went and scored, and then there would have been no second penalty.

'You overthink things, but I think you come to terms with it quickly because you can't change it whether you like it or not.'

However, despite his heartbreak, Bellingham admitted there was pride in his country's performance in Qatar and explained how he was merely using the France defeat as motivation for his future career.

'You're on the plane home and think, we gave everything,' Bellingham added.

'We had a tournament that the country can be proud of. We put up a really strong fight against one of the best teams in the world.

'We went out narrowly and you learn to kind of use it as ammunition for the next ones. And I think that's how I've taken it.'

Bellingham is set to be the subject of a transfer tussle this summer with a host of top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool, interested in securing his services.

SB Nation

Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down

Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.
