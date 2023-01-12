New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Kingston Location

A Hudson Valley location is among a new batch of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley location is among a new batch of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond.

A total of 62 newly listed stores will close, the company said this week, including a store located in Ulster County, on 1187 Ulster Ave. in Kingston.

This comes after Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 other stores closes this past September including two others in the Hudson Valley: in Orange County (at 470 Route 211 East in Wallkill) and in Westchester (at 500 East Sandford Blvd. in Mount Vernon).

The full list of closures is available here.

