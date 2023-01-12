ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Alexandra Nechita Works Arrive in Palm Beach

By Site Staff
Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR29q_0kCaeEmP00
Alexandra Nechita with Set The Stage.

Onessimo Fine Art in Palm Beach will present the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage,” an extraordinary collection of new works by the internationally renowned visual artist. The exhibition will be on view January 15-31.

Works on view will include Nechita’s celebrated sculptures, which will also be available for acquisition at the gallery. Onessimo Fine Art will also host two “Meet the Artist” receptions on January 21, from 2 to 5 p.m., and January 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. All events are complimentary and open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly suggested. To RSVP, call (561) 223-2194 and via Eventbrite . Private viewings, virtual appointments, and commissions are available upon request.

Nechita’s work has been presented internationally, including exhibitions in Romania, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, France, England, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Her art also sits in the permanent collections of museums throughout the world, including the Vatican Collection in Rome and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Nechita’s work is housed in the significant private collections of celebrities, among them Oprah Winfrey, Debra Messing, Melissa Etheridge, Calvin Klein, Whoopi Goldberg, and David Letterman.

The post Alexandra Nechita Works Arrive in Palm Beach appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of PALM BEACH PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Matthew Kutcher has built his reputation on making informed financial decisions for his clients while navigating the most challenging of markets. His investment philosophy is centered on discipline and precise execution, while remaining flexible and opportunistic. As a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional with nearly three decades of portfolio management experience, Matt has a deep […] The post THE FACE of PALM BEACH PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACES of PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Buzz Agency, launched in 2009, is a top-ranked woman-owned public relations agency located on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Julie Mullen, a proud “Air Force brat,” volunteers as a guardian ad litem for Palm Beach County’s Fifteenth Circuit, and serves on the Board of Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association. She has also held board positions […] The post THE FACES of PUBLIC RELATIONS appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY

Since its 1991 inception, Pinsky Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens has maintained a reputation as a celebrated cosmetic surgery practice. Founded by plastic surgeon Mark A. Pinsky, MD, and co-operated by Vincent Chavanon, MD, the practice treats a wide variety of clientele, from actors and models to stay-at-home moms. No matter the patient, Drs. […] The post THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACES of HOPE

With a combined 19 years serving with the nonprofit, they have dedicated their lives restoring hope and dignity to abused, neglected, and homeless children, youth, and families. Lisa serves central and southern Palm Beach County from the Leighan and David Rinker Campus in Boca Raton. She is especially gifted in cultivating relationships with donors and […] The post THE FACES of HOPE appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of COSMETIC & LASER SURGERY

  Dr. Alexander Covey, a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, who has been performing cosmetic and laser surgery in New York and the Hamptons since 1988, is excited to begin his second year in Palm Beach. Dr. Covey is nationally recognized as an expert in the field of cosmetic and laser surgery […] The post THE FACE of COSMETIC & LASER SURGERY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINE SPECIALIST

Philip Saville, MD, is a board-certified spinal surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive techniques. Having trained at the University of Pennsylvania and the world-renowned Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, he brings the most advanced techniques to Palm Beach. Dr. Saville opened the Saville Spine Institute to provide patients with cervical, thoracic, and […] The post THE FACE of MINIMALLY INVASIVE SPINE SPECIALIST appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACES of NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY REAL ESTATE

Eric Telchin is the No. 1 broker in zip code 33412 and the Club at Ibis, where he lives with his husband, fellow Realtor Logan Nolting. Unstoppable work ethic, powerhouse marketing, deep relationships in the community, and advanced skills all lead to incomparable results for Telchin’s clients. Blasting out of 2021 with 107 Ibis homes […] The post THE FACES of NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY REAL ESTATE appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of ANIMAL WELFARE

Robin Ganzert, PhD, serves as president and CEO of American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization and the first to serve animals, whenever and wherever they are in need of rescue, shelter, or protection. She is the executive producer of the award-winning full-length documentary Escape from Extinction, narrated by Dame Helen Mirren, and executive […] The post THE FACE of ANIMAL WELFARE appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of NON-SURGICAL FACIAL REJUVENATION

Christina Hobgood Naugle, PA-C, has been a certified and licensed Plastic Surgery Physician Assistant since 2008. As a Palm Beach County native, Christina was excited to return to her hometown and join Dr. Lickstein’s practice after working in plastic surgery in Charleston, South Carolina for five years. After working together in the surgical setting and […] The post THE FACE of NON-SURGICAL FACIAL REJUVENATION appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of ADVANCE SPINE SURGERY

Unrivaled quality of care, innovative treatment, and extraordinary personal attention combines to create the superior medical experience patients can expect at Biscup Spine. Led by world renowned spine care specialist Dr. Robert S. Biscup, DO, Biscup Spine has consistently provided world-class healthcare for more than 35 years. Using groundbreaking diagnostic testing, minimally invasive surgical techniques, […] The post THE FACE of ADVANCE SPINE SURGERY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of EYELID SURGERY

Dr. Michael Connor, double-board-certified in ophthalmology and oculofacial plastic surgery, has been improving patients’ lives for more than a decade. Having completed a highly competitive fellowship in oculofacial plastic surgery, he is one of approximately 600 surgeons in the country to specialize in a field dedicated specifically to the aesthetics of the eyes, and we […] The post THE FACE of EYELID SURGERY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of HAIR RESTORATION & TRANSPLANT SURGERY

Dr. Alan Bauman is a full-time, board-certified hair restoration physician who has treated over 33,000 patients. He has performed over 12,000 hair transplant procedures and over 12,000 PRPs since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997. Dr. Bauman is one of only approximately 200 physicians worldwide to achieve certification from the esteemed […] The post THE FACE of HAIR RESTORATION & TRANSPLANT SURGERY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of WEALTH ADVISEMENT

Louise Armour is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. She is the head of The Armour Group, delivering white glove and comprehensive financial guidance to some of the area’s most prominent families. As a Wealth Partner, Louise brings broad experience in trusts and estates, long-term financial planning, Corporate 144, 10b-5, […] The post THE FACE of WEALTH ADVISEMENT appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

Palm Beach Illustrated

Troy, MI
156
Followers
115
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, and More in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 https://www.palmbeachillustrated.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy