Alexandra Nechita Works Arrive in Palm Beach

Onessimo Fine Art in Palm Beach will present the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage,” an extraordinary collection of new works by the internationally renowned visual artist. The exhibition will be on view January 15-31.

Works on view will include Nechita’s celebrated sculptures, which will also be available for acquisition at the gallery. Onessimo Fine Art will also host two “Meet the Artist” receptions on January 21, from 2 to 5 p.m., and January 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. All events are complimentary and open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly suggested. To RSVP, call (561) 223-2194 and via Eventbrite . Private viewings, virtual appointments, and commissions are available upon request.

Nechita’s work has been presented internationally, including exhibitions in Romania, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, France, England, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Her art also sits in the permanent collections of museums throughout the world, including the Vatican Collection in Rome and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Nechita’s work is housed in the significant private collections of celebrities, among them Oprah Winfrey, Debra Messing, Melissa Etheridge, Calvin Klein, Whoopi Goldberg, and David Letterman.

