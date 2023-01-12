Bring your dog to ‘Yappy Hour’ at Mash Mechanix

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An event benefiting the nonprofit, National Mill Dog Rescue, is happening later this month at Mash Mechanix Brewing Company.

‘Yappy Hour,’ is happening on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Mash Mechanix , located at 429 East Pikes Peak Avenue, near downtown.

Dogs are welcome at the event, where Bingo will be hosted by National Mill Dog Rescue, and 100% of proceeds will benefit the nonprofit and its mission.

According to its website , National Mill Dog Rescue’s mission is “to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs and to educate the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.”

At the event, there will also be food to purchase from Firebird Chicken Sandwiches, prizes, and of course, local brews to enjoy. “Come out for a good cause and some quality time with your pooch. We would love to see you there,” stated Mash Mechanix.

