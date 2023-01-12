Read full article on original website
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Biden Is ‘Fully Cooperating' With DOJ Probe of His Handling of Classified Documents, White House Says
"It's important to really understand the distinction here: President Biden is committed to doing the responsible thing and acting appropriately," White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams said on a call with reporters. Last week the White House disclosed that classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in...
U.S. Officials Privately Huddle With Allies, Business Leaders About Ukraine at Davos
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who is one of President Joe Biden's closest allies in the Senate, told CNBC that he's talked with officials at Davos about the need to keep helping Ukraine. Marty Walsh, Biden's U.S. Secretary of Labor, told CNBC on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine came up...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Capitol Police Investigated More Than 7,500 Threats Against Lawmakers Last Year
U.S. Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats against members of Congress in 2022, according to new figures released Tuesday. Last year's numbers marked the first decline in at least five years but remained "historically high," and nearly double the 3,939 cases investigated in 2017, Capitol Police said. In 2021, when the Jan. 6 riot took place, threat cases jumped to 9,625.
Tech Executives Could Be Jailed for Deliberately Failing to Protect Kids Under UK Proposal
Tech executives could face the possibility of jail time under a proposal in the U.K. that seeks to protect kids' online safety. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government struck a deal with conservative lawmakers who sought to amend the Online Safety Bill. The U.K.'s culture and digital minister Michelle Donelan said...
