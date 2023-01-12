Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
West Coast states dominated the electric vehicle market in 2022
OREGON, USA — Oregon and Washington claimed second place for most electric vehicle purchases in the United States throughout 2022. Both states were in a three-way tie with Hawaii, which is one of the fastest growing markets for EVs in the nation. The year prior, Oregon won the number...
Lawmakers kick off Oregon's long 2023 legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon legislature kicked off its 2023 legislative session on Tuesday, one marked by new leadership and a busy agenda. Over the next five months, there will be hundreds of bills introduced, some of which will become new laws. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be directed to state agencies and initiatives across Oregon.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
'I have no magic, beautiful plan': Oregon's longest-serving lawmaker will miss the halls of government
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Oregon legislature will kick off its opening day of 2023, the 82nd legislative session. This session marks a change in Salem's political landscape the likes of which have not been seen in some time. Not only is there a new governor, but one longtime lawmaker will be absent — former Senate President Peter Courtney.
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
KGW
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
KGW
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
KGW
Peter Courtney, Oregon’s longest-serving lawmaker, reflects on his career and retirement
After more than 40 years in the legislature, Senate President Peter Courtney announced last year that he would not run again. KGW’s Pat Dooris sat down with him.
Homeless people in Portland yearn for results from the governor’s office
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's homeless crisis took center stage at the state capitol this week as Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders addressing the crisis on her first full day in office Tuesday, one of which declares a homelessness state of emergency. The move has been met with...
Oregon legislature the most diverse in history
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's 82nd legislative session is the most diverse in history with 19 legislators of color from the African American, Latino and Asian communities. On Monday, January 9, five Vietnamese American legislators were sworn in — a historic development. Oregon now has the most Vietnamese American representation of any state legislature in the nation.
Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek held a signing ceremony Tuesday for a trio of executive orders targeting the state’s housing and homelessness crisis, including one that declares a homelessness state of emergency in Oregon. The state of emergency was one of two orders that Kotek previously...
ODOT invests $32.4M in project aimed at making routes to schools safer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is investing millions of dollars in federal grant money to help make trips to school safer across the state. ODOT is awarding $32.4 million to 26 'Safe Route to School' projects. The concept isn't new, but over the past several...
Legislators speak about most important issues to tackle during Oregon's 2023 legislative session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's 82nd legislative session is about to get underway in a little more than a week. One of the biggest changes this year is the arrival of Oregon's new governor, Tina Kotek (D), who will be sworn in on January 9. Democratic Senator Lew Frederick said...
Oregon is a winter vacation home for thousands of visiting geese
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
KGW
In session: Gov. Inslee’s housing referendum, fentanyl bill kickoff session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — State legislators convened in person in Olympia Monday for the first time since 2020. Governor Jay Inslee used the opening week to help try and sell legislators on his $4 billion proposal to build affordable homes and apartments and provide first-time, low-income home buyers with financial support.
Washington nurses in favor of new bill aimed at solving staffing crisis
VANCOUVER, Wash. — There has been a lot of discussion about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health care system, and overworked workers has been a regular theme. Nurse staffing issues have been around longer than before the pandemic and it's only gotten worse now. “Right now,...
Oregon climate report spells out dire future, but author highlights reasons for optimism
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute released its sixth climate assessment for the state Wednesday and the report confirmed what lots of Oregonians already know: The climate is getting hotter. But while the report was full of alarming statistics and figures, lead author Erica Fleishman, director...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
KGW
Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 1