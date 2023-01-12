ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
KGW

West Coast states dominated the electric vehicle market in 2022

OREGON, USA — Oregon and Washington claimed second place for most electric vehicle purchases in the United States throughout 2022. Both states were in a three-way tie with Hawaii, which is one of the fastest growing markets for EVs in the nation. The year prior, Oregon won the number...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Lawmakers kick off Oregon's long 2023 legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon legislature kicked off its 2023 legislative session on Tuesday, one marked by new leadership and a busy agenda. Over the next five months, there will be hundreds of bills introduced, some of which will become new laws. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be directed to state agencies and initiatives across Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon legislature the most diverse in history

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's 82nd legislative session is the most diverse in history with 19 legislators of color from the African American, Latino and Asian communities. On Monday, January 9, five Vietnamese American legislators were sworn in — a historic development. Oregon now has the most Vietnamese American representation of any state legislature in the nation.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek held a signing ceremony Tuesday for a trio of executive orders targeting the state’s housing and homelessness crisis, including one that declares a homelessness state of emergency in Oregon. The state of emergency was one of two orders that Kotek previously...
OREGON STATE
KGW

In session: Gov. Inslee’s housing referendum, fentanyl bill kickoff session

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State legislators convened in person in Olympia Monday for the first time since 2020. Governor Jay Inslee used the opening week to help try and sell legislators on his $4 billion proposal to build affordable homes and apartments and provide first-time, low-income home buyers with financial support.
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy