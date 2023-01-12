ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Geographical pay gaps persist when it comes to teacher salary

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — When it comes to teacher salary in Idaho, location matters. A teacher stands to make $35,000 more — or less — depending on the school. That figure — $35,777, to be exact — is the discrepancy in average teacher salary between Idaho’s highest and lowest-paying districts (Hailey’s Blaine County School District and Prairie Elementary).
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How Idahoans celebrated Martin Luther King Day

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences with one of “the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”. Generations have grown up hearing about his words. Many are familiar with portions...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy