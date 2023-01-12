Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
eastidahonews.com
Geographical pay gaps persist when it comes to teacher salary
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — When it comes to teacher salary in Idaho, location matters. A teacher stands to make $35,000 more — or less — depending on the school. That figure — $35,777, to be exact — is the discrepancy in average teacher salary between Idaho’s highest and lowest-paying districts (Hailey’s Blaine County School District and Prairie Elementary).
eastidahonews.com
How Idahoans celebrated Martin Luther King Day
IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences with one of “the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”. Generations have grown up hearing about his words. Many are familiar with portions...
eastidahonews.com
Children who suffered complications after COVID will not see recurrence after vaccine, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause any additional side effects for children who developed MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a study co-authored by a Utah doctor found. The study was published earlier this month in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network and addresses...
Comments / 0