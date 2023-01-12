ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Eastpointe community steps up to help nonprofit that flooded a day after Christmas

By Raymond Strickland
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDm8e_0kCac23g00

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We first told you last month of how an Eastpointe nonprofit that helps young pregnant mothers was hoping it wasn't too late for a Christmas miracle.

That's because days after the holiday the pipes at Gianna House broke during the cold temperatures and flooded a large part of their building.

The nonprofit loss most of their donations and their kitchen is now inoperable. The damage was extensive.

With no other choice, their executive director made a desperate plea to the community for help and boy did the community answer that call.

So far, the nonprofit has raised close to $20,000.

On Thursday, CBS Detroit saw a man drop off $50. There's also been community members who have dropped off hot meals.

Executive director Joella Bush said it warms her heart people have wrapped their arms around them during their time of need.

"We are ecstatic. We are thankful," Bush said. "We are grateful that people are reaching out to us to assist us in our time of need."

Luckily, the Gianna House did have insurance. Bush is hoping the donations will help repair the building sooner than expected.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

1-800- Hansons donates roof, gutters to Detroit homeless shelter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit homeless shelter is finding refuge with a local business.Diane Pears says it's been a long time coming."Oh, it feels so good, I'm so excited," Pears said.The founder of Home of Serenity says after two years, her shelter is finally getting the fix it needs."I see a beautiful team, beautiful staff that's willing to help prevent maternal and infant deaths and also give security to the mothers in need in our community," Pears said.Pears dialed up 1-800-Hansons.It's a phone call that turned out to be a helping hand."I really didn't have the resources for the budget for the roof so, I was reaching out to different agencies and also corporations to see if they were interested in helping," Pears said.A new roof and gutters valued at $40,000 will help house women and children in dire need of a place to stay.It's an act crews are calling an honor. "It's just a great feeling to be able to give back to the community in this type of way and any way we can," said 1-800-Hansons Regional Manager Gary Sherman. For more information on how to become a community partner, click here.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Anonymous supporter donates $500K to Metro Detroit canine rescue

(CBS DETROIT) - An anonymous supporter donated $500,000 to help Make a Difference Rescue secure a safe shelter for its dogs, but they need to match the donation to make the new shelter happen. Make a Difference Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill canine rescue. In a post on its Facebook page, officials at the rescue said the donation was offered strictly to purchase a new building (or property) for the rescue, and the donor is holding the funds until enough money is raised to make the purchase.Here is the letter the rescue received from the donor: "We wish to remain anonymous, but given...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property."  The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Pontiac city councilwoman shares mental health struggles after death of mother, 2 sons

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - During a Monday news conference where police provided an update on the deaths of a Pontiac mother and her two children, city councilwoman Melanie Rutherford fought back tears. She didn't know Monica Cannady, 35, or her two sons Kyle, 9, and Malik, 3, but their deaths touched her personally. "As a person, who has dealt with mental illness, I understood the place where she was," said Rutherford. Rutherford said she was diagnosed with PTSD after she was sexually abused. She struggled with her mental health for years."My heart is broken because I know what it...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Brighton firefighters rescue sheep found on frozen lake

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters in Livingston County came to the rescue after a sheep was located on a frozen lake.According to the Brighton Area Fire Authority, crews were called on Monday to Lake Chemung, which sits between Brighton and Howell, where they found the trapped animal."As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal," BAFA said in a Facebook post.Officials say the sheep was reunited with its owners. Crews were also back in service.
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster released from prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who was sentenced for lying to police in the missing person case of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison after nearly 10 months.Officials say Jaylin Brazier, 24, who is Zion's cousin, lied to officers during the investigation, but later admitted to dumping her body when the teen allegedly became unresponsive while they were hanging out and smoking marijuana.He was convicted in February 2022 and sentenced the following month to up to four years after pleading no contest. State officials say Brazier is now on parole following his release.Zion was last seen on Jan. 4, 2022. On May 31, Detroit police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, five months after Brazier's confession.In October, the Detroit Police Department suspended the search for Zion, with no success in finding her. "Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said back in October. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes -- all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.The store at times during the day will be transformed into a stage for a series of short films in which puppetry and handmade sets...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother, 2 sons, found dead in Pontiac field

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother who was found dead with two of her three children in Pontiac was suffering from a mental health crisis, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office identified the victims as Monica Cannaday, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the cause of death was hypothermia.Investigators said their bodies were found near the former Lakeside Housing Projects at Crystal Lake on Sunday. Cannady's 10-year-old-daughter, Lily, who survived walked to a neighbor's home for help. She's in stable condition."This is a mental health crisis. The woman, mom,...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Man claiming to be Detroit school safety officer charged with soliciting money

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who claimed to be a Detroit Public Schools Community District safety officer is accused of soliciting money from multiple businesses.Michael McCombs is charged with one count of charitable solicitation act, one count of false pretenses less than $200, three counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of attempted charitable solicitation act and two counts of attempted false pretenses less than $200.Prosecutors say between Dec. 28, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023, McCombs allegedly impersonated a DPSCD safety officer to solicit charity money.He was arrested on Jan. 7 and arraigned on Friday.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 27.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man accused of killing Detroit mother held on a $4M bond

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested the man they believe killed a Detroit mother days after Christmas. Tracie Golden was walking out of a liquor store when the suspect shot her during a carjacking. "When you see someone like her, she represents all of us, innocence," Detroit Police Chief James White said Tuesday.Golden stopped at the store on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on her way home from work.The surveillance video shows Golden exiting the store as a man walks up to steal her car and open fire. "She was victimized by someone who had no respect for her, no respect...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Hudson's Downtown Detroit store closes in 1983

(CBS DETROIT) - Forty years ago today, Hudson's Department Store in Downtown Detroit closed. The store was located at Gratiot, and Woodward Avenue was 2,124,316 square feet, which makes it second in size to Macy's in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Hudson's was also the tallest department store in the world at 410 feet. Joseph Lowthian Hudson and his father ran a men's clothing store in Ionia until the economic depression struck in 1873. His father died, and three years after that, he went bankrupt. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson decided to start over in Detroit.He opened a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment. 
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

60th anniversary of Detroit Freedom March celebrated

(CBS DETROIT) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Freedom March is celebrated. "What we want to teach our kids and what I want to demonstrate in my life, justice and fairness and that there's some positive activity," says Elliot Hall, a driver for Martin Luther King Jr. in the 60s, and guest speaker at today's anniversary celebration.The anniversary is celebrated at the Detroit Historical Museum with a day of tribute meant to memorialize the 125,000 people Dr. King led down Woodward Avenue in 1963. The day was filled with tours and videos and stories told by hall to many families and their children who came out to attend.He spoke to the crowd on Dr. King's legacy not only on a nationwide level, but in the city of Detroit, in hopes of motivating others to live in a way king did. "I want to inspire these youngsters to contribute to society when they grow up and make sure that they make America a real positive force in the world," said Hall.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy