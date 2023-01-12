Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Coolidge Serves Another Iconic Line In Critics Choice Award Acceptance Speech
The "White Lotus" star gave another gem of a speech just days after her glorious Golden Globes riffs.
Seth Rogen Calls Out The CW During Its Critics' Choice Awards Coverage
"Get another hour. It can’t be that expensive," Rogen remarked before he called out the network by name on Sunday.
Brendan Fraser Sends Tearful, Powerful Message In Critics' Choice Awards Speech
“I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me,” said Fraser to director Darren Aronofsky.
Channing Tatum Reflects On Split From Jenna Dewan: It Was ‘Exactly What I Needed’
Tatum admitted that during his marriage to his “Step Up” co-star, he often ignored “how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”
Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview
The “Wednesday” star handled her funny slip-up like a pro.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dog Gone'
A 2010 rom-com and a murder mystery drama are also trending on the streaming service.
Jennifer Lopez Shares What It's Been Like Blending Families With Ben Affleck
The couple, who wed in the summer of 2022, have five children between them.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Vikings: Valhalla'
A new cooking competition show and a mother-daughter drama are also trending on the streaming service.
James Gunn Shuts Down Rumors Over Who Will Play Superman In Upcoming DC Projects
The DC Studios co-lead revealed "we'll announce a few things in not too long," however, casting "won't be one of them."
Comments / 0