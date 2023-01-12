Read full article on original website
Motorsport Games' 2023 Le Mans Virtual Was a Mess — Just Ask Max Verstappen
This past weekend marked the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, hosted by Motorsport Games in rFactor 2 and featuring the world’s best real and sim racing drivers. It was Motorsport Games’ third time running the show, and after 2022's mostly drama-free event, there was little reason to anticipate problems. Unfortunately, this one didn’t go as smoothly: seventeen hours in, Max Verstappen said he really hoped “everyone uninstalls the game.”
At $10,999, Is This 2012 Chrysler 200 Hardtop Convertible a Memorable Deal?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chrysler is notable for having been offered as both a soft and hard top convertible. This one is the more desirable hard top and comes with super-low miles. Let’s see if its price also tops it off. The winners outweighed the losers...
Ditching Licensed Cars Is the Secret to Preserving Retro Racing Games
Just before the new year, World Racing 2: Champion Edition — a new version of the 2005 racing game from the defunct German developer Synetic — found its way onto Steam. Available for the low, low price of $10, it was never going to set the storefront ablaze. But it’s a very important rerelease nonetheless, because it demonstrates how classic racers, often mired in the chains of expired licenses, can return the same way games of other genres do. It’s really quite simple: patch out the licenses.
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Packs 655 All-Wheel Horsepower and Accelerates Quicker Than a Z06
After lots and lots of leaks and teasers, it’s here. Feast your eyes on the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray — the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. Its debut marks the 70th anniversary of the original Corvette, introduced to the world in New York City in January 1953, but the E-Ray is no retro machine.
This Is What a $1 Million Pontiac GTO Judge Looks Like
These days, a Pontiac GTO Judge is far from a cheap car, but it’s not typically one you’d expect to cost Real Rich Person money. If it’s in good shape, sure, maybe it’ll go for $100,000. But if you make above-average money, live in a low-cost-of-living area, and save $1,000 a month, you could reasonably expect to buy one in cash in less than a decade. The 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge that just crossed the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction, though? Forget about it. That thing sold for $1.1 million.
At $27,999, Could This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Get You on its Team?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice special edition Toyota FJ Cruiser says they’ll accept Bitcoin in exchange for the title. We’ll have to decide what the heck that might mean in cold, hard cash. In the 1985 comedy Volunteers, Tom Hanks plays a pompous...
What's Up With the Race Cars In Overwatch 2's Monte Carlo Map?
A few months ago, Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch relaunched as Overwatch 2. The update came with a whole host of changes — hero rebalances, new game modes, one fewer tank slot per team, a progression and battle pass systems seemingly designed to aggravate me specifically — as well as some new maps. One of those maps, Circuit Royal, includes cars.
The 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Was a Poor Attempt at European Luxury
1992. It was such a strange time for the world. America’s greatest adversary. Jeffrey Dahmer went to jail (and Ryan Murphy made a ton of money 30 years later because of it), and we elected a saxophone as president. It was also a strange time for cars – especially American cars.
