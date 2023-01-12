ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jalopnik

Motorsport Games' 2023 Le Mans Virtual Was a Mess — Just Ask Max Verstappen

This past weekend marked the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, hosted by Motorsport Games in rFactor 2 and featuring the world’s best real and sim racing drivers. It was Motorsport Games’ third time running the show, and after 2022's mostly drama-free event, there was little reason to anticipate problems. Unfortunately, this one didn’t go as smoothly: seventeen hours in, Max Verstappen said he really hoped “everyone uninstalls the game.”
Ditching Licensed Cars Is the Secret to Preserving Retro Racing Games

Just before the new year, World Racing 2: Champion Edition — a new version of the 2005 racing game from the defunct German developer Synetic — found its way onto Steam. Available for the low, low price of $10, it was never going to set the storefront ablaze. But it’s a very important rerelease nonetheless, because it demonstrates how classic racers, often mired in the chains of expired licenses, can return the same way games of other genres do. It’s really quite simple: patch out the licenses.
This Is What a $1 Million Pontiac GTO Judge Looks Like

These days, a Pontiac GTO Judge is far from a cheap car, but it’s not typically one you’d expect to cost Real Rich Person money. If it’s in good shape, sure, maybe it’ll go for $100,000. But if you make above-average money, live in a low-cost-of-living area, and save $1,000 a month, you could reasonably expect to buy one in cash in less than a decade. The 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge that just crossed the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction, though? Forget about it. That thing sold for $1.1 million.
KISSIMMEE, FL
What's Up With the Race Cars In Overwatch 2's Monte Carlo Map?

A few months ago, Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch relaunched as Overwatch 2. The update came with a whole host of changes — hero rebalances, new game modes, one fewer tank slot per team, a progression and battle pass systems seemingly designed to aggravate me specifically — as well as some new maps. One of those maps, Circuit Royal, includes cars.
The 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Was a Poor Attempt at European Luxury

1992. It was such a strange time for the world. America’s greatest adversary. Jeffrey Dahmer went to jail (and Ryan Murphy made a ton of money 30 years later because of it), and we elected a saxophone as president. It was also a strange time for cars – especially American cars.

