ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

What is visual-snow syndrome? Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have discussed the rare disorder on an old chat forum.

By Paola Rosa-Aquino
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iDXE_0kCabOQc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phdAA_0kCabOQc00
Bryan Kohberger in Latah County District Court on January 5 in Moscow, Idaho.

Pool/Getty Images

  • The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have told an online forum he had visual-snow syndrome.
  • It's a rare disorder first described in 1995 that's estimated to affect up to 2% of the population.
  • Studies suggest depression , anxiety, and poor sleep are common side effects.

On an online forum when he was a teenager, Bryan Kohberger , the University of Idaho murder suspect, may have said he experienced a strange visual anomaly.

In a series of posts on a forum called Tapatalk in 2011, the user Exarr.thosewithvisualsnow wrote about having a condition called visual snow . The photo associated with the username resembles Kohberger. Newsweek reported that Lauren Matthias, the host of a true-crime podcast , said on NewsNation that she and her team had linked the account to an email account of Kohberger's. The New York Times also connected the Tapatalk account to Kohberger.

Kohberger's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment inquiring whether the Tapatalk account was Kohberger's and whether Kohberger had visual snow.

In a July 2011 post , Exarr.thosewithvisualsnow wrote: "It is as if the ringing in my ears and the fuzz in my vision is simply all of the demons in my head mocking me."

Kohberger, now 28, is charged with four counts of murder and a count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

What is visual-snow syndrome?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45W4o9_0kCabOQc00
Visual-snow syndrome is a rare disorder where people see tiny, snowlike flecks in their vision, like static on an old TV.

joshblake/Getty Images

Visual-snow syndrome is a little-known neurological disorder that scientists first recognized in 1995 .

Most people experiencing it continuously see tiny, snowlike flecks in their vision, as if the world in front of them is a badly tuned old TV set. The dots are usually black and white, though they can sometimes be transparent.

That staticlike vision — which remains even with closed eyes — can be debilitating to some, affecting their capacity to work and complete school.

How is visual-snow syndrome diagnosed and treated?

Visual-snow syndrome is usually diagnosed based on the symptoms people report after other conditions that might have cause it have been ruled out.

Aside from the visual static, according to the National Institutes of Health , people experiencing visual-snow syndrome may also deal with sensitivity to light, migraines, and ringing or buzzing in the ears — as the Tapatalk user reported.

Studies suggest depression, anxiety, and poor sleep are common side effects of visual-snow syndrome.

The condition affects up to 2% of the world population, according to the Mayo Clinic 's estimates. Because it's so rare, researchers are only beginning to understand it.

Experts aren't sure about the cause of the disorder, but a 2022 review suggested visual-processing centers in the brain played a role. Other studies suggested people with a brain injury were more likely to develop visual-snow syndrome.

A 2020 survey of 1,100 people found that the average age of people experiencing visual-snow syndrome was 29, and nearly 40% of those surveyed said they'd had symptoms "for as long as they could remember."

The condition doesn't seem to get worse over time. Still, there is no cure for visual-snow syndrome.

One study indicated a medication used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder worked for some patients with visual snow. Wearing orange-tinted glasses may also provide some relief.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

OpenYourMind
5d ago

I see the transparent visual snow. I never realized that's what it was though until right now. I've always experienced it, so I've never thought to bring it up with my doctor. It's more apparent when looking towards the sky or at lights. I also have a ringing in my ears that sometimes gets really bad for a few seconds here and there. Again, have always dealt with it so never thought to bring it up. Dark mode on everything has been SO helpful for me. I do have sleep problems also, where closing my eyes sometimes really freaks me out. Again, my whole life. This is wild to read about, but idk what the connection to this guy's crimes is to this disorder. I've never felt any weird urges to hurt people or heard voices or any of that with it. Do have depression and anxiety though. Nothing that makes me want to hurt anybody, so I'm not sure how this in itself is relevant. Definitely not any kind of excuse

Reply(1)
6
Kim Leigeb Jimenez
5d ago

Oh come on! Innocent, guilty, whatever! Must someone always come up with a "syndrome" to try and soften a disgusting and brutal crime? Wah, wah...I'm sure mommy didn't hug him enough when he was a child! 🙄

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murders victim’s father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.Mr Mogen spoke...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Beast

Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff

The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.
MOSCOW, ID
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case

As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
Insider

Insider

741K+
Followers
39K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy