Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'

By Esme Mazzeo
 5 days ago
Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn in "Your Place or Mine.

Erin Simkin / Netflix

  • Reese Witherspoon is a single mom who has to choose between her best friend and a new love in "Your Place Or Mine."
  • Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams make up two corners of this bicoastal love triangle.
  • The tale of trading places and finding love comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."

"Your Place Or Mine" will be released on Netflix on February 10.

