ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

UNLV hires former Howard OC, grabs SWAC star in portal

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcbnA_0kCabHFX00

UNLV is adding a former HBCU assistant coach as well as a former All-SWAC running back to its football program.

Former Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles Jr. has committed to Nevada-Las Vegas after a stint in the transfer portal. The offense he will be running there will be under the tutelage of former Howard University offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who will serve the same role at the FBS school.

Marion spent last season as passing game coordinator for Texas, and before that served as code receivers coach at Pittsburg and Hawaii. His first DI job, however, came as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard.

Ironically, his first game at Howard was the one that freshman Caylin Newton led the MEAC squad to a 43-40 upset over — UNLV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vxvwk_0kCabHFX00
UNLV coach Barry Odom has brought in Brennan Marion to take over the UNLV offense.

Howard boasted a potent offense in 2018, ranking fourth nationally in yards per completion (17.27), 15th in total yards (470.8 YPG), 16th in passing offense (278.0 YPG) and 21st in scoring offense (33.6 PPG). The Bison led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in each of those categories, as well as rushing yards per game (192.8).

Marion spent two seasons at HU — 2017 and 2018 — before leaving with Mike London take over as offensive coordinator at William & Mary. He spent one season there before moving on to Hawaii.

Quarles played in a total of 29 games for AAMU since joining the squad in 2018, rushing for 1,619 yards and 17 touchdowns in 390 attempts. He shined in 2021 as he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games between the spring and fall football seasons, helping to lead AAMU to the spring 2021 title in the SWAC. Quarles also proved himself to be a weapon in the passing game that year as he caught 29 passes for 316 yards.

The post UNLV hires former Howard OC, grabs SWAC star in portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

Officials: HS Flag Football Player Died of Natural Causes

A 16-year-old Las Vegas girl who died during a high school flag football game died of natural causes, according to officials. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Ashari Hughes died from an anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary valsalva. The manner of death was described as natural, according to the local CBS affiliate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million

2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy