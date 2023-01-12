Homes in Heights Evacuated After Thursday Morning Gas Leak

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Residents of a neighborhood in lower Jersey City Heights were evacuated after a gas leak was detected from a property located near Beacon and Central Avenues Thursday morning.

“It appears a construction crew ruptured a 2-inch high-pressure line. Beacon Avenue is currently closed between Oakland and Summit. Central Avenue is currently closed from Hopkins to Laidlaw. PSE&G responded and is on scene,” said City Spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

The fire department and gas company received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Wallace-Scalcione said a strong smell of gas was reported in the area.

Houses in the immediate were evacuated as a precaution impacting about 150 people.



