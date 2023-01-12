Jon Moxley announced for OTT ScrapperMania 7

Moxley was originally to debut for the promotion in 2020.

OTT

Ireland's Over The Top (OTT) Wrestling has announced Jon Moxley for an upcoming event.

Moxley will take part in the promotion's Scrappermania 7 on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from Dublin's National Stadium. His opponent has yet to be announced.

The annual event is considered the biggest night of the year for the promotion.

Also announced for the show are OTT Champion Omari, Tag Team Champions The Draw (Charlie Sterling and Adam Maxted), Session Moth Martina, and Trent Seven. Tickets go on-sale beginning Friday, January 13, 2023.

Moxley was originally scheduled to take part in OTT Scrappermania 6 on March 13, 2020. However, the event was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was to wrestle David Starr on the show.

Following the postponement of Scrappermania VI, OTT launched a GoFundMe to help them recoup losses from not being able to run the event. A $1000 donation was made under Moxley's real-name of Jonathan Good.