ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Teen arrested following 17-year-old’s shooting death

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LMtr_0kCabCpu00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Officials say an arrest has been made after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City .

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers were called to a home near N.W. 107th and Mantle Drive, not too far from Hefner and Rockwell.

“When officers arrived there, they found one young man deceased,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He appeared to have been shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to it.”

‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Trenton Knight , who was at the home with several other teenagers when a gun went off.

“Don’t know if they were playing with a gun or if this was an intentional act,” Knight said. “At this point, we’re still trying to work all that out.”

When officers got there, they say the person who pulled the trigger had already left.

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Prince Ordu on a complaint of second-degree murder.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

405/9724L
5d ago

the disparity....instant murder charge for this kid...without knowing if this was an intentional act....interesting and a sad situation all the way around...smh.smh

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy